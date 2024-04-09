Should You Buy the Dip in Apple Stock?

The markets are gotten off to a red-hot start so far in 2024. For technology businesses, euphoria surrounding the artificial intelligence (AI) narrative is helping fuel bullish sentiment across the industry at large.

But one company that is historically known as a genius marketer and product innovator appears to be lagging. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock is down roughly 12% so far this year, and the stock is close to its 52-week low.

Let's break down what is going on at Apple. Is now an opportunity to buy a mispriced and potentially undervalued stock? Or should investors steer clear in the midst of Apple's falling price action?

The innovator's dilemma

When it comes to innovation, it's hard not to include Apple in the discussion. The company has disrupted communications, entertainment, and even healthcare through its long roster of ubiquitous products, including the iPod, iPhone, and iWatch.

But in recent years, Apple hasn't brought much to life in the way of new products. Last month the company sent shockwaves around the tech sector when it announced that it was abandoning its efforts in electric vehicles (EV).

Over the last 18 months, competitors such as Microsoft, Amazon, and Alphabet garnered significant attention in artificial intelligence (AI). But Apple was curiously left out of these discussions for the most part.

Now, with EV's off the table and a seemingly coy posture in the realm of AI, investors have begun raising questions about where Apple is heading.

Apple is late to the party, and it's not the first time

Microsoft kicked off the AI revolution when it announced a multi-billion investment in OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT. Amazon and Alphabet swiftly followed, as each partnered with a competing platform called Anthropic. Of course, Nvidia has been the poster child for AI, as demand for the company's graphics processing units (GPUs) and data center services is off the charts.

In the aftermath of the abandoned EV project, investors looked for answers regarding Apple's position in the AI discussion. While the company briefly took the spotlight away from its peers following an acquisition of a start-up called DarwinAI, this attention was fleeting at best. Details surrounding the DarwinAI acquisition were sparse, further frustrating investors who wanted to know how Apple would play a role in the AI movement.

Apple may have missed the boat -- and this isn't the first time. Unlike Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, and even Oracle, Apple completely missed out on the massive opportunities in cloud computing.

Now, as the company's AI ambitions remain nothing more than a giant puzzle, it seems as if investors may be reaching their limit with the iPhone maker.

Buy the dip?

Among the "Magnificent Seven" stocks, only Apple and Tesla are down so far this year. Furthermore, over the last year, Apple stock is up a measly 3%.

My concern with Apple is that the company appears directionless and without a sense of urgency. The competition is investing aggressively in many different facets of artificial intelligence (AI), which could ultimately render Apple a forgotten name in the tech arena.

I see a couple of opportunities for Apple investors right now. If you're an existing holder of the stock, now could be a chance to use dollar-cost averaging to lower your cost basis. The caveat here is that your conviction should still be high. Otherwise, buying the stock simply because it dipped isn't a prudent strategy.

Given Apple's rich history of product innovation, it's hard to turn your back on the company for good. But at nearly 26 times forward earnings, the stock is too expensive for me given the amount of question marks surrounding its growth roadmap.

I'd shy away from Apple stock if you're looking for exposure to artificial intelligence (AI) opportunities. There are plenty of other proven, established players in the market. I think the best option is to monitor Apple's position in AI, and keep an eye out for any developments in terms of strategic partnerships or new products and services.

Should you invest $1,000 in Apple right now?

Before you buy stock in Apple, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Apple wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 8, 2024

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Adam Spatacco has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Oracle. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.