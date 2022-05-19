Should You Buy The Dip In Alaska Air Stock?

The shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK) have lost 20% in value since mid-April largely due to skyrocketing inflation and the Fed’s counter measure of 50bps hike in funds rate – triggering concerns of a slowdown in discretionary spending. As highlighted in our earlier article, Fuel Hedges To Assist Alaska Air Group’s Earnings In 2022, the company’s hedge position on 50% of the expected fuel requirement for H1 2022 is likely to support the bottom line. In Q1, hedges lowered the company’s fuel cost from $2.91/gallon to $2/gallon. Moreover, strong passenger numbers at TSA checkpoints are a positive indicator for the top line. Per the Trefis machine learning engine which analyzes historical stock price movements, ALK stock has a 51% chance of a rise over the next month (21 trading days). See our analysis Alaska Air Stock Chance of Rise for more details.

Five Days: ALK -2.2%, vs. S&P 500 0.4%; Underperformed market (27% event probability)

ALK stock declined 2.2% over a five-day trading period ending 5 /16/2022 , compared to the broader market (S&P500) which remained fairly stable.

over a five-day trading period ending 5 , compared to the broader market (S&P500) which remained fairly stable. Returns of -2.2% or lower over a five -day period on 690 occasions out of 2516 (27%); Stock rose in the next five days in 345 of these 690 instances (50%).

Ten Days: ALK -13%, vs. S&P 500 -3.5%; Underperformed market (3% event probability)

ALK stock lost 13% over the last ten trading days (two weeks), compared to the broader market (S&P500) which declined 3.5%.

over the last ten trading days (two weeks), compared to the broader market (S&P500) which declined 3.5%. Returns of -13% or lower over a 10-day period on 80 occasions out of 2516 (3%); Stock rose in the next 10 days in 39 of these 80 instances (49%).

Twenty-One Days: ALK -19%, vs. S&P 500 -8.6%; Underperformed market (2% event probability)

ALK stock lost 19% over the last twenty-one trading days (about one month), compared to the broader market (S&P500) which declined 8.6%.

over the last twenty-one trading days (about one month), compared to the broader market (S&P500) which declined 8.6%. Returns of -19% or lower over a 21-day period on 49 occasions out of 2516 (2%); Stock rose in the next 21 days in 25 of these 49 instances (51%).

What if you’re looking for a more balanced portfolio instead? Our high-quality portfolio and multi-strategy portfolio have beaten the market consistently since the end of 2016.

Returns May 2022

MTD [1] 2022

YTD [1] 2017-22

Total [2] ALK Return -16% -12% -49% S&P 500 Return -3% -16% 79% Trefis Multi-Strategy Portfolio -6% -22% 211%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 5/17/2022

[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

Invest with Trefis Market Beating Portfolios

See all Trefis Price Estimates

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.