Should You Buy The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Readers hoping to buy The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Thus, you can purchase Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son's shares before the 9th of November in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 24th of November.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.44 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.76 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a trailing yield of approximately 4.6% on its current stock price of $38.58. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son paid out 53% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. That's why it's comforting to see Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 22% per annum for the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has delivered an average of 34% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past five years of dividend payments. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son? Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has an acceptable payout ratio and its earnings per share have been improving at a decent rate. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

In light of that, while Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. To help with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

