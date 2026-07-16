Should You Buy Tesla Stock Before July 22?

Key Points

Tesla shareholders will probably be most focused on updates related to Robotaxi and Optimus.

The "Magnificent Seven" stock's extreme valuation doesn't introduce a compelling setup for investors.

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Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is set to report financials for the second quarter of 2026 on Wednesday, July 22. This is an important time for investors, as the business will provide them with performance updates that can inform portfolio moves.

This "Magnificent Seven" stock has meaningfully underperformed the market in 2026 (down 12.4% compared to the S&P 500's 10.6% gain). But is Tesla a buy before its upcoming financial release?

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To be clear, investors shouldn't make investment decisions solely on the basis of front-running a company's earnings report. This is a short-sighted mentality. It's incredibly rare that any information a business reveals related to a single quarter has a material impact on its long-term investment thesis.

That said, there is still valuable data available to investors to assess whether a company is performing well. In Tesla's case, automotive revenue growth and gross margin, the outlook for capital expenditures, and CEO Elon Musk's commentary on Robotaxi and Optimus developments are incredibly important.

The question, though, isn't if investors should buy Tesla stock before July 22. The question is whether this stock is worth buying and holding for the next five years.

With this framework in mind, I believe investors are better off avoiding Tesla. The stock's extreme price-to-earnings ratio of 358 underscores how astronomical the market's expectations are, creating an asymmetric opportunity skewed to the downside.

The company deserves credit for tackling ambitious projects that can have a global impact. However, the current setup is not compelling.

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Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.