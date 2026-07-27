Should You Buy Tesla Stock After Its Post-Earnings Dip?

Key Points

Tesla posted its second-quarter earnings last week, which failed to impress investors.

Sales were up big, but the company's profits declined.

Its capital expenditures also more than doubled.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported earnings last week, and the stock has been in sell-off mode since. The numbers clearly didn't impress investors, sending the stock, which was already struggling heading into the earnings release, into a tailspin. As of Monday, the stock was down more than 31% year to date, and it's in danger of hitting a new 52-week low.

Could the stock be a good buy at its reduced valuation?

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

What was so bad about Tesla's Q2 earnings?

Investors dumped Tesla's stock after it reported its second-quarter earnings last week. The following day, the stock fell by nearly 15%, to just under $320, and it's been falling lower since then.

Tesla's revenue in Q2 rose 26% to $28.2 billion. But despite the strong top-line growth, the company's overall net income declined by 5%, to $1.1 billion. While its revenue rose rapidly, its margins were lower as the electric vehicle (EV) company has faced greater competition of late.

Furthermore, the company's free cash flow was negative at $1.1 billion, significantly worse than a year ago, when it was positive at $146 million. The company's capital expenditures also totaled $5.8 billion, more than doubling the $2.4 billion that Tesla spent in the prior-year period.

High capital expenditures have been a concern for tech investors, and with Tesla investing heavily in robots and its future growth, while its core EV business isn't producing strong profits, the stock has given investors plenty of reasons to be bearish.

Why Tesla's stock may be heading even lower

Besides believing in CEO Elon Musk and his visions of massive growth for Tesla in the future, there isn't much of a reason to buy shares of Tesla today. Its margins are worsening, profits are down, it's spending more, and yet, the stock's market cap remains incredibly high at $1.2 trillion. Based on analyst projections, it's trading at more than 150 times its future profits.

Tesla's future growth is uncertain. While it can boost revenue by lowering prices, that won't help the bottom line. Meanwhile, with the company spending more aggressively, that may raise concerns about whether it will need to raise more money in the future.

Although Tesla has been a top growth stock in recent years, I don't think that's going to be the case in the future, given the risks it's facing today and its high valuation; there's plenty of room for the stock to go even lower.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $537,140 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $63,471 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $377,990!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, available when you join Stock Advisor, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

See the 3 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 27, 2026.

David Jagielski, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.