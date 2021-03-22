Should You Buy Tempur Sealy Stock At $39?

Tempur Sealy International’s stock (NYSE: TPX), a manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of premium mattresses and pillows, saw its revenues grow 18% to a consolidated figure of $3.68 Bil for the last four quarters from the consolidated figure of $3.11 Bil for the four-quarter period before that. To add to this, TPX stock has also increased over 4x – moving from roughly $9 to $39 in the last 12 months. So will TPX stock continue its upward trajectory over the coming weeks and months, or is a correction looking more likely? We believe that the stock still has more room to go. This is taking into account TPX’s leadership position in the mattress industry and a stronger outlook for 2021. The mattress maker has benefited from consecutive strong earnings reports, an improved relationship with Mattress Firm, and the success of its cooling mattress TempurPedic.

TPX stock has largely outperformed the broader markets between FY 2018 and now. The retailer’s stock is around 271% higher than it was at the end of FY 2018, compared to 59% growth in the S&P. Our dashboard, What Factors Drove 4x Growth in Tempur Sealy International Stock Since 2018 End? provides the key numbers behind our thinking, and we explain more below.

Tempur’s stock grew a robust 160% from around $10 at the end of FY 2018 to $27 in FY 2020. The company’s revenues grew 36% from $2.7 billion in 2018 to around $3.7 billion in 2020, driven by investments in innovative products, direct distribution, and broad-based demand across geographies in both wholesale and direct sales channels. In addition, the mattress maker saw its net income margin expand 510 basis points to 9.5% during this period. Finally, the company’s stock largely grew during the 2018-2020 period, due to the market assigning a higher P/E from around 6x in FY 2018 to 16x in FY 2020. While the company’s P/E is up at about 23x now, we expect the company’s multiple to grow modestly on its recent operating performance and strong guidance for 2021.

How Is Coronavirus Impacting TPX’s Stock?

Tempur’s total net sales increased 18% to $3.7 billion in 2020, a record for the company. In addition, earnings also grew 91% to $1.68 per share. The mattress maker benefited from consumers’ increased focus on home-related spending, which accelerated as a result of the pandemic.

Tempur-Sealy expects its products, powerful omnichannel marketing approach, and robust global manufacturing capabilities to help the company perform well in 2021, as well. It guides for a revenue growth of +15% to +20% in fiscal 2021, which works out to a range of $4.23 billion to $4.41 billion, compared to a $3.91 billion consensuses. In addition, the company also expects earnings per share of $2.30 to $2.50 in fiscal 2021, compared to the $1.99 consensus.

While TPX stock looks attractive, 2020 has created many pricing discontinuities which can offer attractive trading opportunities. For example, you’ll be surprised how the stock valuation for Dolby Laboratories vs. Tempur Sealy International shows a disconnect with their relative operational growth. You can find many such discontinuous pairs here.

