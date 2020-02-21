Should You Buy Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) Ahead of Earnings?

That is because Tandem Diabetes Care is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity as of late, which is generally a precursor to an earnings beat. After all, analysts raising estimates right before earnings — with the most up-to-date information possible — is a pretty good indicator of some favorable trends underneath the surface for TNDM in this report.

In fact, the Most Accurate Estimate for the current quarter is currently at a loss of 1 cent per share for TNDM, compared to a broader Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 7 cents per share. This suggests that analysts have very recently bumped up their estimates for TNDM, giving the stock a Zacks Earnings ESP of +86.44% heading into earnings season.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Why is this Important?

A positive reading for the Zacks Earnings ESP has proven to be very powerful in producing both positive surprises, and outperforming the market. Our recent 10-year backtest shows that stocks that have a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better show a positive surprise nearly 70% of the time, and have returned over 28% on average in annual returns (see more Top Earnings ESP stocks here).

Given that TNDM has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and an ESP in positive territory, investors might want to consider this stock ahead of earnings. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Clearly, recent earnings estimate revisions suggest that good things are ahead for Tandem Diabetes Care, and that a beat might be in the cards for the upcoming report.

