Should You Buy Sweetgreen Right Now?

Key Points Sweetgreen continues to report declining same-store sales.

The business is posting sizable losses, making it a risky investment.

Investors are losing confidence, making shares trade at an extremely cheap valuation.

10 stocks we like better than Sweetgreen ›

Sweetgreen (NYSE: SG) hasn't been in the public markets for long. But it has certainly taken investors on a roller-coaster ride, tanking and soaring in a seemingly never-ending cycle. Shares are down 74% in 2025, as the market is clearly losing confidence in the business.

Investors might view the fast-casual chain as a ripe opportunity on the dip. Should you buy this under-the-radar restaurant stock right now?

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Skip this meal

Chipotle Mexican Grill historically set the tone in the sector, proving that a fast-casual model could thrive. Sweetgreen followed this path, focusing on healthy salads and grain bowls. But it's been struggling mightily this year, so it's best that investors don't buy shares.

During the second fiscal quarter (ended June 29), Sweetgreen reported a worrying 7.6% year-over-year decline in same-store sales (SSS), which is a critical metric for restaurant and retail investors to follow closely. Annual unit volumes also fell to $2.8 million.

Macro uncertainty is hitting the consumer, who's being discerning with how they spend. And Sweetgreen is showing that it's much more sensitive to economic forces.

Cheap for a reason

Sweetgreen isn't profitable. It posted an operating loss of $26.4 million during Q2. It's generally a very risky proposition to invest in companies that aren't yet registering positive earnings on a consistent basis. It's anyone's guess when the business will reach this important milestone.

Management expects SSS to drop 5% (at the midpoint) for the full fiscal year of 2025. It could take some time for things to improve for Sweetgreen, which isn't encouraging.

Even though shares trade at a historically cheap price-to-sales ratio of 1.4, it's smart to avoid Sweetgreen.

Should you invest $1,000 in Sweetgreen right now?

Before you buy stock in Sweetgreen, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Sweetgreen wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $652,872!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,092,280!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,062% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 189% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 29, 2025

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool recommends Sweetgreen and recommends the following options: short September 2025 $60 calls on Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.