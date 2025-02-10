Should You Buy Super Micro Stock Before Feb. 11 or After Feb. 25?

After a turbulent 2024, Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI stock has gained momentum this year. And, now, Supermicro will provide a business update on Feb. 11 and regulatory disclosures on Feb. 25, shaping the stock’s future. So, when it’s worth considering Supermicro stock for an investment? Let’s see –

SMCI Stock in 2024: Ups and Downs

Supermicro’s inherent capability to tailor-make equipment for data centers helped its revenues take off in early last year. Supermicro collaborated with chip designers to integrate their latest launches into its platforms seamlessly. The company’s shares climbed significantly, prompting a stock split to increase accessibility for retail investors.

Supermicro stock’s momentum, however, took a beating in the latter half of the year due to a plethora of discouraging news. A short-seller questioned Supermicro’s accounting irregularities, the company delayed its annual 10-k report, its auditor resigned, and the stock faced the threat of being delisted from the Nasdaq Stock Exchange.

SMCI Stock Makes a Positive Start in 2025

Despite broader issues last year, things are looking hunky-dory for Supermicro this year after a special committee found no evidence of fraud or misconduct on the part of the management. Supermicro is now in a position to timely file its reports as it has appointed a new independent auditor.

Moreover, Supermicro recently announced that the company is shifting to full production of its artificial intelligence (AI) data center solutions platform, boosted by NVIDIA Corporation’s NVDA Blackwell platform. Supermicro’s architecture provides custom server design and complete solutions tailored to individual requirements.

The news that Supermicro’s server designs are built around Blackwell chips, assured investors that the business of the former is gaining ground. Supermicro’s shares have outperformed the Computer- Storage Devices industry year to date (+19.0% vs 10.2%).

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Is it Appropriate to Buy SMCI Stock Ahead of Q2 Earnings?

Amid an encouraging start to 2025, Supermicro will give a fiscal second-quarter business update on Feb. 11, after market close. If the company can highlight the positive impact of the high demand for Blackwell chips on Supermicro, its share prices may rise further. Moreover, if the company announces more direct liquid cooling (“DLC”) orders in the fiscal second quarter, it could boost share prices as DLCs address heat problems in AI data centers.

However, failure to provide positive updates on these fronts could lead to increased volatility. Given such uncertainty, new investors should avoid betting on Supermicro stock now. Additionally, they should wait for Feb. 25, when Supermicro is expected to file its 10-k report and provide more financial insight.

Encouragingly, Supermicro’s CEO, Charles Liang is confident of submitting a compliance plan by Feb. 25 to avoid Nasdaq de-listing and restore investors’ faith. Thus, consider investing in Supermicro stock post-Feb. 25.

Anyhow, the Supermicro stock exhibits strong profitability, with its return on equity (ROE) of 34%, exceeding the industry average of 20.4%. So, those who have invested should maintain their holdings in Supermicro stock for long-term gains. Supermicro stock has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2025. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2025. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.