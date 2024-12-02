Should You Buy SunCoke Energy (SXC) After Golden Cross?

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (SXC) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, SXC's 50-day simple moving average broke out above its 200-day moving average; this is known as a "golden cross."

There's a reason traders love a golden cross -- it's a technical chart pattern that can indicate a bullish breakout is on the horizon. This kind of crossover is formed when a stock's short-term moving average breaks above a longer-term moving average. Typically, a golden cross involves the 50-day and the 200-day moving averages, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

A successful golden cross event has three stages. It first begins when a stock's price on the decline bottoms out. Then, its shorter moving average crosses above its longer moving average, triggering a positive trend reversal. The third and final phase occurs when the stock maintains its upward momentum.

A golden cross contrasts with a death cross, another widely-followed chart pattern that suggests bearish momentum could be on the horizon.

Shares of SXC have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 26.9%. Plus, the company is currently a #2 (Buy) on the Zacks Rank, suggesting that SXC could be poised for a breakout.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account SXC's positive earnings outlook for the current quarter. There have been 1 upwards revisions compared to none lower over the past 60 days, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has moved up as well.

Investors should think about putting SXC on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimates.

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (SXC)

