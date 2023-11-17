Should You Buy Strategic Education (STRA) After Golden Cross?

Strategic Education Inc. (STRA) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, STRA's 50-day simple moving average broke out above its 200-day moving average; this is known as a "golden cross."

Considered an important signifier for a bullish breakout, a golden cross is a technical chart pattern that's formed when a stock's short-term moving average breaks above a longer-term moving average; the most common crossover involves the 50-day and the 200-day, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

A successful golden cross event has three stages. It first begins when a stock's price on the decline bottoms out. Then, its shorter moving average crosses above its longer moving average, triggering a positive trend reversal. The third and final phase occurs when the stock maintains its upward momentum.

This kind of chart pattern is the opposite of a death cross, which is a technical event that suggests future bearish price movement.

Shares of STRA have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 14.4%. Plus, the company is currently a #2 (Buy) on the Zacks Rank, suggesting that STRA could be poised for a breakout.

Looking at STRA's earnings expectations, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. For the current quarter, there have been 2 changes higher compared to none lower over the past 60 days, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has moved up as well.

Investors should think about putting STRA on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimates.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.