Should You Buy STERIS (STE) Stock Ahead of Q4 Earnings?

STERIS plc STE is expected to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results soon.

Earnings Surprise History

STE has a strong earnings surprise history. The company beat earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 3.96%.

In the last reported quarter, the company posted adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.22, which exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.30%.

Let’s look at how things have shaped up before this announcement.

Factors at Play

Healthcare

The Healthcare arm of STERIS is likely to have continued its strong momentum in the fiscal fourth quarter. Growth across capital equipment, consumables and services is expected to have been robust, primarily driven by the procedure volume rebound in the United States, as well as price and market share gains. This may have helped the company offset the macro challenges impacting demand in the other segments.

We assume the Healthcare backlog to have finally normalized, as the company may have been able to ship at a faster pace than the new orders that are coming in. STERIS’ focus on getting back to normal lead times may have helped it meet customer demand.

Our model projects the segment’s revenues for the fiscal fourth quarter to improve 6.6% from the year-ago reported figure.

STERIS plc Price and EPS Surprise

STERIS plc price-eps-surprise | STERIS plc Quote

Applied Sterilization Technologies (AST)

Within the segment, the earlier performances were impacted by MedTech inventory destocking and the reduction of bioprocessing customer demand, both of which the company cites as short-term situations.

However, STE has been witnessing signs of recovery in the MedTech demand over the past couple of quarters, reflecting an improving procedure environment and the burndown of customer inventory in the United States. We assume this trend to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter also, benefiting STERIS’ revenues. However, the company is still apprehensive about bioprocessing volumes and has taken a more conservative approach to its expectations for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Per our model, AST segment revenues for the fiscal fourth quarter are likely to increase 3.6% year over year.

Life Sciences

We expect the segment to have benefited from the timing of capital shipments, favoring its revenues. STERIS boasts a positive outlook on the long-term trends driving demand for aseptic manufacturing in biopharma. This may have contributed to its revenues in the to-be-reported quarter.

Our model projects the segment’s revenues for the fiscal fourth quarter to increase 2% compared to the last fiscal year’s quarter.

Dental

During the fiscal third quarter, the division faced challenges relating to reduced orders from a large customer due to a temporary disruption of their operations as a result of a cybersecurity incident they experienced during the quarter. The impact might have lingered in the to-be-reported quarter as well. This apart, the company continues to face hurdles due to a decline in patient volumes and an increase in material cost. We expect this to have impacted the company’s EBIT margin in the fiscal fourth quarter.

Q4 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STERIS’ fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 revenues is pegged at $1.47 billion. This suggests an increase of 5.8% from the year-ago reported figure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 EPS of $2.43 indicates a year-over-year rise of 5.7%.

What Our Model Suggests

Per our proven model, a stock with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), along with a positive Earnings ESP, has a higher chance of beating estimates, which is not the case here.

Earnings ESP: STERIS has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Stocks Worth a Look

Here are some medical stocks worth considering, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter:

TransMedics Group TMDX has an Earnings ESP of +240.00% and a Zacks Rank #1. The company is expected to release first-quarter 2024 results soon. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

TransMedics has an expected earnings growth rate of 81.8% for 2024. TMDX surpassed earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 107.83%.

Inspire Medical Systems INSP has an Earnings ESP of +18.04% and a Zacks Rank #1. The company is set to release first-quarter 2024 results on May 7.

INSP has an expected long-term earnings growth rate of 51.4% compared to the S&P 500’s 17.1%. The company surpassed earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 353.55%.

Insulet PODD currently has an Earnings ESP of +11.11% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is set to release its first-quarter 2024 results on May 9.

PODD has an expected long-term earnings growth rate of 18.1% compared with the industry’s 11.4%. The company surpassed earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 100.09%.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Where Will Stocks Go…

If Biden Wins? If Trump Wins?

The answers may surprise you.

Since 1950, even after negative midterm years, the market has never had a lower presidential election year. With voters energized and engaged, the market has been almost unrelentingly bullish no matter which party wins!

Now is the time to download Zacks' free Special Report with 5 stocks that offer extreme upside for both Democrats and Republicans…

1. Medical manufacturer has gained +11,000% in the last 15 years.

2. Rental company is absolutely crushing its sector.

3. Energy powerhouse plans to grow its already large dividend by 25%.

4. Aerospace and defense standout just landed a potentially $80 billion contract.

5. Giant Chipmaker is building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

STERIS plc (STE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Insulet Corporation (PODD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (INSP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TransMedics Group, Inc. (TMDX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.