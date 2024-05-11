Should You Buy Starbucks Stock After Its Post-Earnings Sell-off?

Investors have been feeling bearish on coffee giant Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) after its latest earnings numbers proved to be unimpressive. The stock has been falling and has hit new 52-week lows.

In what could be a sign that consumers are finally pushing back hard against higher prices, some restaurant chains have recently experienced lower growth than in previous periods, and Starbucks is among them. The concern is that these trends might be here to stay, especially with inflation persisting and interest rates remaining high.

While Starbucks does have a devoted and loyal customer base, its high-priced coffee might be testing just how resilient the business is under extremely challenging economic conditions. Is it in trouble, and is the restaurant stock destined to go lower? Or could this recent sell-off just make for a great buying opportunity?

Growth rate falls into negative territory

For the first three months of 2024, Starbucks experienced a 2% drop in sales, with net revenue falling to less than $8.6 billion. The company's comparable-store sales were down 4% globally.

What's telling here is that there was a 6% decline in comparable transactions (which was partially offset by an average ticket increase of 2%). This drop in number of transactions might be a bit concerning because it implies that either people are buying less coffee or some consumers have been buying from other, possibly cheaper competitors.

Three months earlier, comparable-store sales were up by 5%, and there was a 3% increase in transactions along with a 2% bump in the average price. The company has been experiencing a slowdown in both North American and international markets.

The decline could, however, also be due to the coffee chain going up against some tough comparables. After all, it has seen multiple years of strong growth for the business, and a slowdown might simply have been inevitable.

Starbucks has been keeping its costs under control

Things could have been worse for Starbucks.

While its earnings declined by 15% to $772.4 million, that was mainly reflective of the lower revenue number and, thus, smaller profit.

In addition, Starbucks reported a $91 million gain from the sale of assets in the prior-year period. That also gave its comparable numbers a boost compared to the most recent quarter, in which it generated no such gain.

The company was able to shave 5% from its product and distribution costs.

Its total operating expenses were flat compared to the previous year.

The key takeaway for investors is that overall, Starbucks did a good job of controlling its costs at a time when demand was poor, which is a sign of good management.

Should you buy Starbucks stock on the dip?

Starbucks' stock now trades at around 20 times its expected future profits, based on analyst expectations. That's lower than where it has traded in the past.

The company's slide in revenue was a bit of a surprise, but it might be premature to panic just yet. The business is still in good shape, and it simply may have set too high a bar for investors given its past results. I'm confident the company can come out with new products that can help get consumers back into its coffee shops.

Investors might need to be a bit patient given the current economic conditions, since it's possible for the stock to go lower in the near term. Starbucks, however, has a strong brand and excellent fundamentals, and it can make for an ideal investment for the long haul.

Should you invest $1,000 in Starbucks right now?

Before you buy stock in Starbucks, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Starbucks wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $543,758!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 6, 2024

David Jagielski has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Starbucks. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.