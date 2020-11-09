Should You Buy Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) is about to go ex-dividend in just 3 days. Investors can purchase shares before the 13th of November in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 1st of December.

Standard Motor Products's next dividend payment will be US$0.25 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$1.00 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Standard Motor Products has a trailing yield of approximately 2.1% on its current stock price of $47.12. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Standard Motor Products paid out just 16% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. The good news is it paid out just 11% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's positive to see that Standard Motor Products's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:SMP Historic Dividend November 9th 2020

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Standard Motor Products, with earnings per share up 6.4% on average over the last five years. Earnings per share have been increasing steadily and management is reinvesting almost all of the profits back into the business. If profits are reinvested effectively, this could be a bullish combination for future earnings and dividends.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Standard Motor Products has lifted its dividend by approximately 17% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Is Standard Motor Products worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share growth has been growing somewhat, and Standard Motor Products is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends. This is interesting for a few reasons, as it suggests management may be reinvesting heavily in the business, but it also provides room to increase the dividend in time. It might be nice to see earnings growing faster, but Standard Motor Products is being conservative with its dividend payouts and could still perform reasonably over the long run. Standard Motor Products looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

In light of that, while Standard Motor Products has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. For example - Standard Motor Products has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

