Should You Buy the Solana Cryptocurrency After Its 74% Plunge?

Key Points

The Solana platform was designed to be a faster and more efficient version of Ethereum for developers of decentralized applications.

The Solana cryptocurrency should become more valuable as network activity increases, but that isn't happening right now.

Solana is down 74% from its all-time high, but I'm not convinced a recovery is in the cards.

10 stocks we like better than Solana ›

Cryptocurrency investors are having a difficult year, with the total value of all coins and tokens in circulation plunging to a new 52-week low of $2.17 trillion last week. That marks a 50% decline from the 2025 peak of $4.37 trillion, but many individual coins are faring even worse.

Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), for instance, is down 74% from its all-time high as I write. It's the native cryptocurrency in the Solana ecosystem, where developers can build decentralized software applications. It was designed as a faster, cheaper, and more efficient alternative to the Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) network, which remains the leader in the decentralized space.

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But despite Solana's legitimate use case, which should theoretically create value over time, it still hasn't escaped the brutal crypto sell-off. Could this be a golden buying opportunity for investors?

A worthy alternative to Ethereum

Decentralized apps are increasingly popular in industries such as gaming and financial services, where taking humans out of the loop can create a more equitable experience for all customers. Each app is governed by slivers of computer code called smart contracts, which enforce the rules behind its core functions. Smart contracts live on the Ethereum or Solana blockchains, and they usually can't be changed, so no person or company can take control of a particular app.

Ethereum and Solana also share a similar decentralized network structure. Their ecosystems are hosted by thousands of individual nodes (computers) all over the world, which ensures consistent uptime even if some of them suffer an outage. If the Ethereum and Solana networks were hosted in a centralized data center instead, they would be beholden to the performance of that infrastructure, which can never be guaranteed.

But here's where Solana has an edge. Ethereum uses a proof-of-stake (PoS) validation mechanism, meaning that if a network participant wants to earn rewards by validating transactions on the blockchain, they must put up some of their own coins as collateral. The validator earns interest on those coins, but they can also lose them if they try to manipulate the system in any way.

Solana combines the PoS mechanism with a proof-of-history mechanism, which encodes every transaction with a timestamp to help the network validate transactions significantly faster. As a result, Solana can process thousands of transactions every second, whereas the Ethereum network starts suffering congestion after around 15 transactions per second, which triggers a massive increase in fees.

A transaction is basically any activation of a smart contract, and smart contracts are activated with every action in a decentralized app. Therefore, the ability to process thousands of transactions per second while maintaining steady costs makes Solana an attractive alternative to Ethereum for developers.

Is Solana a buy on the dip?

Whenever someone activates a smart contract by using a Solana-powered decentralized app, it triggers a fee payable in Solana coins. Therefore, simply expanding the network will increase demand for Solana coins, which should in turn increase their value.

But the number of daily active wallet addresses on the Solana network peaked at around 8.79 million on Oct. 22, 2024, and has since trended lower to 1.48 million on June 7, 2026. The 83% decline suggests adoption is trending in the wrong direction, which might explain the sharp drop in the value of the Solana cryptocurrency.

Unfortunately, even some of the most popular decentralized apps built on Solana haven't achieved mainstream adoption. The average person has probably never heard of the Jupiter cryptocurrency exchange or the Magic Eden marketplace for non-fungible tokens (NFTs), so they would never have a reason to engage with the Solana ecosystem. That is a problem for investors who are hoping for long-term upside in the Solana cryptocurrency.

Without further growth in the network, the value of Solana might be determined more by speculative investors than by fundamental demand, which will make its trajectory difficult to predict from here. For that reason, I don't think buying the dip is a wise move.

Should you buy stock in Solana right now?

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Anthony Di Pizio has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ethereum and Solana. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.