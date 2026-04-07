Should You Buy SoFi Technologies Stock After a YTD Decline of 38%?

SoFi Technologies SOFI has become one of the most closely watched fintech companies in recent years. The company has built a diversified digital finance ecosystem spanning lending, banking services, and technology platforms. Strong member growth, expanding product offerings and improving profitability have strengthened the investment narrative around SoFi.

While the company benefits from powerful industry trends and solid operating momentum, certain risks continue to temper bullish enthusiasm, as evidenced by the stock’s 38% decline this year.

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So, should investors buy SOFI stock right now, or wait for a cheaper entry point? Let’s analyze

Digitalization is Creating a Long-Term Opportunity for SOFI

Continuous digitalization across industries, particularly in the financial sector, presents a major growth opportunity for SoFi Technologies. As an online-first financial services provider offering a broad suite of products, SOFI is well-positioned to benefit from the ongoing shift toward digital banking platforms.

A key advantage lies in SoFi Technologies’ Galileo technology platform, which powers many of its financial services capabilities. The platform is increasingly being adopted by other financial firms seeking modern digital infrastructure. While traditional banks are investing heavily in their own digital platforms, the rising adoption of Galileo could position the company as a major infrastructure provider in the fintech ecosystem.

Smaller banks, in particular, may prefer licensing an existing platform rather than building costly systems internally. This dynamic could further expand the market opportunity for SoFi Technologies.

Rate Cuts Are Supporting Lending Growth

The Federal Reserve’s rate cuts have provided a meaningful boost to SoFi Technologies. Lower interest rates reduce borrowing costs, which typically encourages consumers to take new loans or refinance existing debt

This environment supports higher loan origination volumes for SoFi Technologies, improving its overall revenue and profitability outlook. Rate reductions also help attract new borrowers seeking more affordable financing options.

These cuts extend a broader trend of easing throughout 2025, which is expected to continue into 2026. For a lending-focused fintech like SOFI, this macro backdrop could remain a significant tailwind.

Operating Leverage and Strategic Partnerships Strengthen Growth

Scale is becoming an important advantage for SoFi Technologies. As the company grows, its cost structure becomes more efficient, allowing margins to expand.

This trend was evident in recent results. During the fourth quarter of 2025, SoFi Technologies reported 40% year-over-year growth in net sales, demonstrating strong demand across its ecosystem.

Strategic partnerships are also enhancing the company’s growth prospects. A $2 billion partnership with Fortress Investment Group aims to diversify revenue toward fee-based, less capital-intensive models. In addition, collaborations such as the Nova Credit integration improve risk assessment and expand access to new markets.

Meanwhile, new product launches, including two additional credit cards, are helping SoFi Technologies deepen engagement with its expanding member base.

SOFI’s Heavy Dependence on Personal Loans Raises Risk

Despite its growth potential, SOFI faces notable risks. One of the most significant is its heavy reliance on the personal loan segment.

Personal loans account for nearly 70% of SoFi Technologies’ lending portfolio, exposing the company to credit risk if economic conditions deteriorate. Since these loans are typically unsecured, they carry higher default risk than other lending categories.

If delinquency rates rise, SoFi Technologies' profitability could come under pressure. For risk-averse investors, this concentration may raise concerns about the sustainability of the company’s growth strategy.

Liquidity Metrics Remain Weak

Liquidity is another area of concern for SoFi Technologies. As of Dec. 31, 2025, the company reported a current ratio of 0.78, significantly below the industry average of 1.2.

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A ratio below 1 suggests potential difficulty in meeting short-term obligations. While SoFi Technologies continues to expand its operations, this liquidity imbalance may limit financial flexibility and weigh on investor confidence.

No Dividend Limits Appeal for Income Investors

Unlike many financial companies, SoFi Technologies does not pay dividends and currently has no plan to initiate cash payouts.

As a result, investors must rely solely on stock price appreciation for returns. While this approach aligns with a growth-focused strategy, it may deter income-oriented investors seeking consistent cash flows.

Peer Comparison: How SOFI Stacks Up

When evaluating SoFi Technologies, it is helpful to compare the company with other fintech players such as PayPal PYPL, Block XYZ and LendingClub LC.

PayPal remains one of the largest digital payment companies, focusing primarily on payment processing and online transactions. Unlike PayPal, SoFi Technologies offers a broader ecosystem that includes lending, banking, and technology infrastructure.

Block, previously known as Square, operates a strong payments and financial services ecosystem through Cash App and merchant solutions. While Block competes with SoFi in digital financial services, SoFi Technologies has a stronger presence in lending and personal finance products.

LendingClub, on the other hand, is more directly comparable in the lending space. However, LendingClub relies heavily on marketplace lending, whereas SoFi Technologies has diversified into banking services, financial products and technology platforms.

Final Take: Hold for Now

SoFi Technologies continues to deliver impressive operational momentum. The company reported fourth-quarter 2025 EPS of 13 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.3% and marking a 160% improvement, while revenues surpassed $1 billion for the first time.

However, valuation concerns, credit risk exposure, and liquidity constraints suggest a balanced outlook. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), investors may prefer to monitor SoFi Technologies for clearer signals on risk and valuation before taking new positions. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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LendingClub Corporation (LC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Block, Inc. (XYZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.