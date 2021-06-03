Should You Buy Snowflake Stock Now?

Since its IPO, Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) stock rallied to $429 before crashing below $200. Its IPO made it a blockbuster unicorn stock for 2020, but is it a buy in 2021?

Snowflake offers a cloud-based data storage and analytics service, generally termed "data warehouse-as-a-service". It allows corporate users to store and analyze data using cloud-based hardware and software. Snowflake is technically not a Software-As-A-Service (SaaS) stock. 93% of its revenue is consumption-based. Snowflake provides a data warehouse-as-a-service or database-as-a-service (DaaS) that claims to dramatically simplify concurrency, performance, and overhead challenges, offering both reduced cost and improved agility.

It doesn't hurt that Snowflake is a Berkshire Hathaway-backed company. It works with Apple, Nike, Mastercard, Datadog, Walgreens, and many others. It has 75+ large, strategic accounts working toward migration and has been adding Fortune 500 customers at a rapid clip.

Can Snowflake stock help boost your stock market portfolio gains?

Eric Cuka owns shares of Apple, Datadog, Mastercard, Nike, and Snowflake Inc. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Apple, Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), Datadog, Mastercard, Nike, and Snowflake Inc. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $200 calls on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple, short January 2023 $200 puts on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), short June 2021 $240 calls on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

