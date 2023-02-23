Should You Buy Small-Cap ETFs Now?

Small-cap stocks have outperformed the broader indexes over the past few months as investors prepare for the eventual end of the Federal Reserve's interest-rate hikes and the bottoming out of economic growth. Small-cap companies, which are more domestically focused, are poised to outperform when the economy improves.

The shift in consumers' spending from goods to services also benefits smaller companies. Additionally, these stocks look attractive from a valuation perspective.

Please watch the short video above to learn about iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF IJR , iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM and the Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF RZV .





