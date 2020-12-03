Should You Buy Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Readers hoping to buy Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 7th of December will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of December.

Severn Bancorp's upcoming dividend is US$0.04 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.16 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Severn Bancorp has a trailing yield of 2.3% on the current share price of $6.9. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Fortunately Severn Bancorp's payout ratio is modest, at just 38% of profit.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqCM:SVBI Historic Dividend December 3rd 2020

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. That's why it's comforting to see Severn Bancorp's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 50% per annum for the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Severn Bancorp has delivered an average of 10% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past three years of dividend payments. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Severn Bancorp for the upcoming dividend? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. In summary, Severn Bancorp appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

So while Severn Bancorp looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Severn Bancorp and you should be aware of them before buying any shares.

