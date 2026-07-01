Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold VRT Stock at Its Price/Book of 27.78X?

Vertiv VRT stock is currently overvalued, as suggested by its Value Score of D.



In terms of the trailing 12-month price/book, Vertiv is currently trading at 27.78X compared with the broader Computer and Technology sector’s 9.82X.

VRT Valuation



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However, the company’s shares have rallied 106.6% year to date compared with the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s rise of 18.2%. The Zacks Computers - IT Services industry has declined 25.7% over the same period.



Vertiv’s shares have also outperformed its peers, which include Super Micro Computer SMCI and Amphenol APH. Both Super Micro Computer and Amphenol are expanding their capabilities in the AI and data center infrastructure markets. Shares of Super Micro Computer and Amphenol have rallied 0.2% and 30.4%, respectively, in the year-to-date period.



The outperformance of VRT stock can be attributed to its rich partner base and extensive product portfolio spanning thermal systems, liquid cooling, UPS, switchgear, busbars and modular solutions. Vertiv remains leveraged to rising data center power and thermal needs as AI deployments drive higher infrastructure density and faster build cycles.

VRT Stock Performance



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Vertiv Gains From AI Demand and Strategic Acquisitions

Vertiv’s expanding portfolio and acquisitions have been a major growth driver. The company’s acquisitions, such as PurgeRite, ThermoKey, and BMarko Structures and Strategic Thermal Labs, are expected to strengthen its capabilities and market reach. In the first quarter of 2026, acquisitions contributed 4% to revenues.



In June 2026, Vertiv completed the acquisition of ThermoKey S.p.A., a provider of heat rejection and heat-exchange technologies, strengthening its thermal management portfolio for AI-ready, high-density data centers. The deal expands Vertiv’s manufacturing footprint, particularly across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), while enhancing its ability to deliver end-to-end thermal solutions. ThermoKey’s expertise in advanced cooling technologies and established OEM relationships will help Vertiv better address growing demand for efficient, energy-optimized cooling infrastructure as hyperscalers and enterprises continue investing in AI data centers.



Vertiv’s expanding portfolio has been noteworthy. It launched PurgeRite NearZero, a fluid management service for commissioning closed-loop hydronic systems in data centers and mission-critical facilities in North America. The solution reduces water usage, wastewater generation, and hauling requirements, thereby improving efficiency and sustainability during system commissioning.

VRT Benefits From Expanding NVIDIA Partnership

Vertiv’s partnership with NVIDIA NVDA has been a key catalyst. The company’s ability to deliver integrated, prefabricated solutions like OneCore and SmartRun is particularly valued as customers seek faster deployment and greater efficiency.



In June 2026, the company introduced the first converged physical infrastructure digital twin for NVIDIA Omniverse DSX. This solution integrates VRT’s SmartRun platform into NVIDIA’s AI factory design environment.



The company allows data center operators to model, simulate, and validate power, cooling, and infrastructure systems within a single digital replica before deployment. The digital twin reduces design changes, lowers integration risks, improves collaboration among teams, and speeds up AI factory deployment by shifting from traditional document-based planning to a model-based approach. This launch is the first step in Vertiv’s larger plan to create scalable, simulation-ready infrastructure for next-generation AI factories.

VRT Initiates Positive Q2 2026 Guidance

For the second quarter of 2026, revenues are expected to be between $3.25 billion and $3.45 billion. Organic net sales are expected to increase in the 20% to 24% range. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vertiv’s second-quarter 2026 revenues is pegged at $3.37 billion, suggesting growth of 27.69% year over year.



VRT expects second-quarter 2026 non-GAAP earnings per share between $1.37 and $1.43. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 earnings is currently pegged at $1.42 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. The figure indicates a year-over-year increase of 49.47%.

Vertiv Holdings Co. Price and Consensus

Vertiv Holdings Co. price-consensus-chart | Vertiv Holdings Co. Quote

Conclusion

Vertiv is benefiting from its strong portfolio and rich partner base, which are driving order growth. These factors justify the company’s premium valuation.



Vertiv stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and has a Growth Score of A, a favorable combination that offers a strong investment opportunity, per the Zacks proprietary methodology. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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