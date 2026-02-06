Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold Vertiv Stock Before Q4 Earnings?

Vertiv VRT is set to report its fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 11, 2026.



For fourth-quarter 2025, revenues are expected to be between $2.81 billion and $2.89 billion. Organic net sales are expected to increase in the 18% to 22% range. VRT expects fourth-quarter 2025 non-GAAP earnings per share between $1.23 and $1.00 per share.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $2.88 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 22.65%. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $1.29 per share, which has increased by a penny over the past 30 days, indicating 30.30% year-over-year growth.



Vertiv’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 14.89%, on average.

Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to this announcement.

Factors to Note for VRT’s Q4 Results

Vertiv, a cooling and power management infrastructure provider, predominantly serves data center providers and has been capitalizing on robust AI-driven order growth. The growing focus on thermal management by data center operators aligns well with Vertiv’s strengths, and the company is expected to meet the increasing demand with advanced, efficient solutions in the to-be-reported quarter.



Vertiv expects continued growth in the Americas and APAC regions, which have been noteworthy. In the third quarter of 2025, the Americas saw a 43% organic sales growth, and APAC increased 21% year over year. For the fourth quarter of 2025, the company projects high 30% growth in the Americas and mid-single-digit growth in APAC. These regions are benefiting from accelerated AI demand and infrastructure expansion, which are expected to continue driving revenue growth in the next quarter.



Vertiv has demonstrated strong operational execution, achieving a 22.3% adjusted operating margin in the third quarter of 2025, which exceeded guidance. For the fourth quarter of 2025, the company expects adjusted operating profit of $639 million, with an adjusted operating margin of 22.4%.



However, the company is expected to suffer from a challenging macroeconomic environment, including the uncertainty created by higher tariffs, which does not bode well for Vertiv. The company’s profitability is also expected to suffer from tariffs.

VRT Shares Outperform Sector, Industry

Vertiv shares have gained 27.2% in the trailing six-month period, outperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s rise of 10.6% and the Zacks Computer IT Services industry’s decline of 15.2%.



The company has also outperformed its closest peers, Super Micro Computer SMCI and Hewlett-Packard Enterprise HPE. Both Super Micro Computer and Hewlett-Packard Enterprise are expanding their capabilities in the AI infrastructure market. While Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares have rallied 12.8%, Super Micro Computer shares have plunged 34.1% over the trailing six-month period.

Vertiv stock is not so cheap, as the Value Score of D suggests a stretched valuation at this moment.



In terms of the 12-month price/book ratio, VRT is trading at 19.37, higher than the sector’s 10.40.

Vertiv Benefits From Expanding Partner Base

Vertiv’s rich partner base, which includes NVIDIA NVDA, Caterpillar, Ballard Power Systems, Compass Datacenters, Oklo, Intel, ZincFive, and Tecogen, has been noteworthy.



In October 2025, Vertiv announced the launch of its gigawatt-scale reference architectures for the NVIDIA Omniverse DSX Blueprint, enabling faster, more flexible, and scalable deployment of next-generation AI factories. The company also announced the progress of its collaboration with NVIDIA, advancing 800 VDC power architectures to engineering readiness for next-generation AI factories.

Conclusion

Vertiv is benefiting from its strong portfolio and rich partner base, which are driving order growth. These factors justify the company’s premium valuation.



Vertiv stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and has a Growth Score of A, a favorable combination that offers a strong investment opportunity, per the Zacks Proprietary methodology. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

