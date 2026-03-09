Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold UiPath Stock Before Q4 Earnings?

UiPath Inc. PATH will report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results on March 11, after the bell.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in the to-be-reported quarter stands at 25 cents, indicating a 3.9% decline from the year-ago reported quarter. The consensus estimate for revenues stands at $464.9 million, implying 9.7% year-over-year growth. One analyst estimate has been revised upward over the past 60 days versus no downward revision.

The company has an impressive track record of earnings surprises. Earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters with an earnings surprise of 42.4%, on average.

Lesser Chance of Q4 Earnings Beat for PATH

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for PATH this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

PATH has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Subscription Should be PATH’s Key Driver in Q4

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for subscription services revenues is pegged at $251 million, indicating 16.6% year-over-year growth. The consensus mark for license revenues is pegged at $201.7 million, implying 2% year-over-year growth. The consensus estimate for professional services and other revenues is pegged at $12.2 million, implying 12.3% year-over-year rise.

PATH Stock Has Had a Decline Lately

The stock has declined 37% in the past three months compared with 12% decline of the industry and a 2.5% fall of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. From a valuation standpoint, PATH trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, well below the industry’s 28.34.

Investment Considerations for PATH

UiPath is strengthening its position in the automation and AI software space through solid execution and expanding partnerships. In the latest reported quarter, UiPath delivered healthy revenue growth and an increase in annual recurring revenues, reflecting steady enterprise demand for its automation platform. The company also achieved its first GAAP-profitable third quarter, supported by strong operating performance and high gross margins, highlighting the scalability of its software-driven business model.

A key growth driver is the increasing adoption of UiPath’s unified agentic automation platform, which enables enterprises to combine automation, AI agents, and orchestration in a single governed environment. Strategic collaborations with Microsoft MSFT, Alphabet’s GOOGL Google, and NVIDIA NVDA continue to expand UiPath’s ecosystem. Its integration with Microsoft enhances enterprise workflows. Its collaboration with Google strengthens AI-driven capabilities, while that with NVIDIA supports advanced AI deployment. As enterprises accelerate automation initiatives, partnerships with Microsoft, Google, and NVIDIA are helping UiPath scale innovation and reinforce its leadership in enterprise automation.

What Should Be Your Strategy For PATH Before Earnings?

Considering the current setup, a hold strategy appears prudent for investors evaluating UiPath ahead of its upcoming earnings announcement. The company continues to benefit from rising enterprise demand for automation and expanding collaborations with Microsoft, Alphabet, and NVIDIA, which strengthen its long-term innovation pipeline. However, recent weakness in the share price and uncertainty surrounding near-term earnings momentum suggest that investors should remain cautious. Existing shareholders may prefer to stay invested while observing how the upcoming results and management outlook shape demand trends. Waiting for a clearer post-earnings picture could provide a better entry point for new investors.

