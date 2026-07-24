Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold TER Stock Before Q2 Earnings Release?

Teradyne TER is set to report its second-quarter 2026 results on July 28, 2026.



For the second quarter of 2026, Teradyne expects revenues in the range of $1.150-$1.250 billion. Non-GAAP earnings are projected to be in the range of $1.86-$2.15.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is currently pegged at $2.04 per share, which has been unchanged over the past 30 days. This indicates a 257.89% increase from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $1.22 billion, suggesting an increase of 86.42% from the year-ago quarter’s reported numbers.



Teradyne’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 17.05%.

Teradyne, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Teradyne, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Teradyne, Inc. Quote

Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.

Factors to Note Ahead of TER’s Q2 Results

Teradyne’s second-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from strong AI-related demand for computer, networking and memory segments. Strong demand for custom ASICs from hyperscalers is expected to have driven growth in the to-be-reported quarter.



Teradyne’s business is currently being propelled by robust demand for AI-related technologies. In the first quarter of 2026, AI-related demand accounted for nearly 70% of revenues, up from about 60% in the previous quarter. This surge is attributed to the company’s wafer-to-AI data center strategy, which positions Teradyne to capture demand across semiconductor test, product test and robotics. The ongoing build-out of AI data center capacity, especially with the second wave focusing on compute silicon optimized for inference at scale, is expected to continue driving strong order flow and revenue growth in the next quarter.



The memory test business remains a strong contributor, with robust demand for HBM and DRAM test solutions, driven by AI compute requirements. The company has also successfully ramped its latest memory tester, Magnum 7. Teradyne has received its first multisystem production test orders for merchant GPUs, with systems expected to ship and be in production in the to-be-reported quarter.



Teradyne’s Robotics division has delivered four consecutive quarters of sequential growth, with strong customer engagement in e-commerce, electronics manufacturing and semiconductor end markets. Robotics is increasingly integrated into the company’s AI data center strategy, supporting assembly, test and operations. The momentum in robotics, especially with applications in environmental sensing and complex physical AI work cells, is expected to persist, providing an additional growth lever in the to-be-reported quarter.

TER Shares Outperform Sector

Teradyne shares have surged 93.1% in the year-to-date period, outperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s growth of 13.2% and the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Products increase of 52.5%.



TER shares have also outperformed their peers, including Advantest Corporation ATEYY, Vertiv VRT and KLA Corporation KLAC. All three companies are expanding their footprint in the AI infrastructure space. Advantest, Vertiv, and KLA shares have gained 46.5%, 87.6% and 80% year to date, respectively.

TER Stock Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Teradyne’s stock is not so cheap, as the Value Score of F suggests a stretched valuation at this moment.



In terms of the forward 12-month Price/Sales, Teradyne is trading at 11.62X, higher than the industry’s 8.31X.

TER Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Teradyne Gains From AI Infrastructure Boom

Teradyne’s growing demand for AI infrastructure is driving robust growth across its semiconductor test and robotics divisions and helping the company fend off its competitors like Advantest, Vertiv and KLA.



In the first quarter of 2026, the Semiconductor Test (SemiTest) segment alone generated $1.1 billion in revenues, breaking the $1 billion threshold for the first time and more than doubling year over year. This segment saw a 26% sequential increase and more than a 100% year-over-year increase.



Strategic partnerships and recent acquisitions are set to benefit Teradyne in the to-be-reported quarter. The closure of the MultiLane Test Products joint venture and the acquisition of TestInsight enhance Teradyne’s capabilities in high-speed I/O, data center interconnect test solutions and design-to-test software. These moves are expected to accelerate product development, improve customer value and expand Teradyne’s footprint in critical AI and networking markets.



Product innovation is also expected to play a significant role in the to-be-reported quarter’s performance. Teradyne recently introduced the Photon 100 platform for silicon photonics and co-packaged optics testing, as well as the Omnyx production board test platform for server boards and tray assemblies. These new products address emerging needs in AI data center infrastructure and networking, opening up new market opportunities. The Photon 100, in particular, is positioned to benefit from the early stages of a substantial ramp in silicon photonics, which could become a meaningful revenue contributor as the market expands.

What Should Investors Do With TER Stock?

Teradyne’s robust and diversified portfolio to meet the rising demand for AI-driven technologies is contributing to its growth prospects continuously. These factors have justified its premium valuation.



TER stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), which implies that investors should start accumulating the stock right now. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.