Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold TER Stock After a 38% Rise in 3 Months?

Teradyne TER shares have soared 38% in the trailing three-month period, outperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s decline of 26%.



The company’s shares have also outperformed its peers, which include Advantest Corporation ATEYY and Vertiv VRT. These companies are also expanding their footprints in the AI and data center markets. Advantest and Vertiv shares have gained 36.3% and 19.4%, respectively.



The outperformance can be attributed to strong AI-related demand, which is driving significant investments in cloud AI build-out as customers accelerate production of a wide range of AI accelerators, networking, memory and power devices. These factors are helping Teradyne to fend off its competitors, such as Advantest and Vertiv.

TER Stock Perfomance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

TER Benefits From Robust Semiconductor Test Segment

Teradyne is benefiting from the growing demand for AI infrastructure, which is driving robust growth across its semiconductor test and robotics divisions. In the first quarter of 2026, the Semiconductor Test (SemiTest) segment alone generated $1.1 billion in revenues, breaking the $1 billion threshold for the first time and more than doubling year over year. This segment saw a 26% sequential increase and more than a 100% year-over-year increase.



Growth is largely attributed to the accelerating demand for AI and data center technologies, with AI-related demand accounting for nearly 70% of Teradyne’s revenues in the first quarter of 2026, up from about 60% in the previous quarter.



Teradyne’s strong demand for its UltraFLEXplus test platform has been a major growth driver. The UltraFLEXplus is a flagship semiconductor test system, and its robust adoption is closely tied to several secular trends reshaping the electronics and semiconductor industries, particularly the explosive growth in AI and data center infrastructure.



Over the past nine months, Teradyne has more than doubled its UltraFLEXplus shipments, a testament to both the strength of customer demand and the company’s operational agility. This surge in shipments has been achieved while maintaining 12–16-week lead times, reflecting Teradyne’s effective multi-source manufacturing strategy.



The company’s partnership with Tokyo Electron TOELY has been a key catalyst. In June 2026, the company collaborated with Tokyo Electron to introduce an integrated test cell solution for AI and data center devices. The solution combines Teradyne’s UltraFLEXplus platform with Tokyo Electron’s Prexa SDP technology to enable known good device screening for advanced 2.5D and 3D chip packages, helping improve yield, quality and reliability in AI semiconductor manufacturing.

Teradyne Benefits From Strategic Acquisitions

Teradyne is expanding its footprint in the semiconductor test market through acquisitions. Strategic acquisitions and joint ventures, such as the MultiLane Test Products JV and the acquisition of TestInsight, are enhancing Teradyne’s capabilities in high-speed I/O, data center interconnect testing and design-to-test software.



Building on this momentum, in April 2026, Teradyne acquired TestInsight, a provider of semiconductor test development, validation and conversion software, to strengthen its automated test equipment capabilities. The deal enhances Teradyne’s ability to support AI and data center device development by accelerating test solution creation and reducing time to market.



Teradyne aims to streamline design-to-test workflows, improve coverage and shorten debug cycles by integrating TestInsight’s tools, such as pattern conversion, validation and virtual testing, with its platforms. The acquisition also helps customers achieve earlier test readiness amid increasing chip complexity. TestInsight will continue supporting existing customers and maintaining its partner ecosystem.

TER Initiates Positive Q2 Guidance

Teradyne’s expanding portfolio and strong demand for AI-related applications are expected to drive the company’s top-line growth.



For the second quarter of 2026, Teradyne expects revenues in the range of $1.150-$1.250 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 revenues is pegged at $1.22 billion, suggesting an 86.43% year-over-year increase.



Non-GAAP earnings are projected to be in the range of $1.86-$2.15 per share. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $2.04 per share, which has been unchanged over the past 30 days. This indicates growth of 257.89% on a year-over-year basis.

Teradyne, Inc. Price and Consensus

Teradyne, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Teradyne, Inc. Quote

TER Trades at a Premium

Teradyne shares are currently overvalued, as suggested by its Value Score of F.



Teradyne stock is trading at a premium with a forward 12-month Price/Sales of 13.43X compared with the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry’s 7.64X.

TER Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

What Should Investors Do With TER Stock?

Teradyne’s robust, diversified portfolio, which meets the rising demand for AI-driven technologies, is consistently contributing to its growth prospects. These factors have justified its premium valuation.



TER stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), which implies that investors should start accumulating the stock right now. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Teradyne, Inc. (TER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.