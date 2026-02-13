Should You Buy, Sell or Hold SSRM Stock Before Q4 Earnings Release?

SSR Mining Inc. SSRM is set to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 17, after market close. SSRM is expected to deliver a solid year-over-year improvement in earnings in the quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SSR Mining’s earnings for the quarter is pegged at 66 cents per share, indicating a significant 560% jump from earnings of 10 cents reported in the fourth quarter of 2024. The estimate has moved up 10% over the past 60 days.

SSR Mining’s Earnings Surprise History

SSR Mining’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimates in three of the trailing four quarters but missed in one, the average surprise being 85%. The trend is shown in the chart below.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for SSRM Stock

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for SSR Mining this time. This is because the stock has the right combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), which increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here.

Earnings ESP: SSRM has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently sports a Zacks Rank of 3.

Factors Likely to Have Shaped SSR Mining’s Q4 Performance

SSRM reported a 18% year-over-year increase in gold equivalent production for the first nine months of 2025 to 326,940 ounces. It marked the full-quarter contribution from the Cripple Creek & Victor (CC&V) mine that was acquired in February this year. We expect CC&V’s contribution to have boosted its fourth-quarter overall output as well.



At the Marigold mine, the company reported a 2% year-over-year increase in gold production in the first nine months of 2025. SSRM maintained the 2025 gold production guidance at 160,000-190,000 ounces.

After being suspended for two weeks due to power outages, led by nearby forest fires, the Seabee mine resumed operations on June 13, 2025. Due to the temporary production halt, Seabee had seen a 9.1% year-over-year decline in gold output to 46,117 ounces in the first nine months of 2025. SSR Mining projects a 2025 outlook for the mine at 70,000-80,000 ounces.

However, operations at the Çöpler mine in Turkey remain suspended following the heap leach failure on Feb. 13, 2024. Despite this setback, the company projects gold production in the lower half of 410,000-480,000 gold equivalent ounces for 2025 (including output from Seabee, Marigold and CC&V). The company had produced 399,267 gold-equivalent ounces in 2024.

We thus expect the company to report higher production numbers in the fourth quarter of 2025, reflecting the contribution from CC&V and ongoing momentum at Seabee and Marigold.

In the October-December period, gold prices remained near record high levels, supported by uncertainty regarding U.S trade and tariff policies. Solid demand from central banks boosted gold prices. Along with SSRM, this upside in prices of gold is aiding gold mining stocks like Hudbay Minerals Inc. HBM and Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. WPM.

Overall, higher production levels and gold prices, somewhat offset by the care and maintenance costs related to Çöpler, are likely to have reflected on the company’s earnings in the quarter.

SSRM’s Price Performance & Valuation

SSR Mining shares have surged 183.7% in a year, outpacing the industry's 56.5% growth. In comparison, the Zacks Basic Materials sector and the S&P 500 have returned 51.5% and 17.5%, respectively.

The company has also surpassed its peers Hudbay Minerals and Wheaton Precious Metals’ rallies of 177.9% and 107.7%, respectively, so far this year.



SSRM is currently trading at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings multiple of 6.63X, a discount to the industry average of 16.43X.

It is also cheaper than Hudbay Minerals, which is trading at 16.73X. Wheaton Precious Metals is trading at a higher 35.49X.

Investment Thesis on SSR Mining



SSRM has a diversified portfolio of high-quality assets. The gold production profile at Marigold is expected to increase to more than 270,000 ounces annually in 2027, seeing an 18% CAGR from 2024 and reaching above 300,000 ounces by 2029.



In the third quarter of 2025, SSR Mining invested $17.1 million in its Hod Maden project, focusing on engineering work and early-stage site development. The company spent $44.4 million on the project till the end of the third quarter. It also continued to advance exploration and development initiatives across its broader asset portfolio, aiming to identify high-return, low-capital opportunities to extend mine life at its Marigold, Seabee and Puna operations.

Should You Buy SSRM Now?

SSR Mining is expected to post strong fourth-quarter 2025 results, mainly driven by contributions from CC&V. Backed by solid assets, production profile and rising gold prices, SSRM is well-positioned for growth. However, mine closures suggest caution for new investors.

Existing shareholders should stay invested in the SSRM stock to benefit from its solid long-term growth prospects.

