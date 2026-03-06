Should You Buy, Sell or Hold SoundHound Stock Post Q4 Earnings?

SoundHound AI, Inc. SOUN is gaining attention in the fast-growing voice and conversational AI market. The company delivered strong revenue growth in fourth-quarter 2025, but the stock has struggled in recent months as investors weigh profitability concerns against strong industry momentum.



Shares of SoundHound have plunged 35.1% over the past three months, significantly underperforming the broader technology sector and the Zacks Computers – IT Services industry. As of March 5, 2026, the stock trades near $8.27, well below its 52-week high of $22.17. Since the Feb. 26 earnings release, the stock has slipped about 5.1%.



The key question for investors now is whether SoundHound’s rapid growth and expanding market opportunity justify the risks tied to continued losses.

SOUN's Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

SOUN’s Strong Q4 Performance Highlights AI Demand

SoundHound delivered a strong fourth quarter, reflecting rising adoption of voice AI and conversational automation across industries. The company reported quarterly revenues of $55.1 million, up 59% year over year, while full-year 2025 revenue reached $168.9 million, representing nearly 99% growth.



Profitability metrics also improved sequentially. Fourth-quarter non-GAAP gross margin reached 60.5%, and adjusted EBITDA loss narrowed to $7.4 million. Management highlighted that the company signed more than 100 customer deals during the quarter, marking its largest quarter for enterprise agreements.



SoundHound’s technology adoption continues to expand across several industries, including automotive, restaurants, retail, telecommunications and financial services. The company also continues to scale its voice commerce ecosystem, enabling transactions such as ordering food, booking reservations and completing purchases through voice interfaces.



Management believes these capabilities position SoundHound well in the emerging “agentic AI” market, where AI agents perform tasks autonomously across multiple platforms.

SoundHound’s Rapid Expansion of Enterprise AI

One of the biggest growth drivers for SoundHound is enterprise adoption of conversational AI solutions. Businesses increasingly use AI to automate customer service interactions, reduce labor costs and improve customer experience. The company’s AI agents are now handling billions of queries each month, reflecting significant adoption across industries. In many cases, SoundHound’s AI systems resolve the majority of customer interactions without human intervention, which can significantly lower operating costs for businesses. This efficiency improvement is helping drive demand across healthcare, banking, telecommunications and retail industries.

SOUN’s Automotive & Voice Commerce Opportunities

Automotive remains a key vertical for SoundHound. The company continues to sign new automotive manufacturers globally, including deals with OEMs in Asia and Europe.



Voice commerce is another emerging growth opportunity. SoundHound’s platform allows users to order food, make reservations or purchase products directly through voice interactions inside cars, TVs and connected devices.



Management believes this capability could create a flywheel effect, where consumer transactions drive additional revenue opportunities for both SoundHound and its partners.

Strong 2026 Growth Outlook

SoundHound expects continued growth in 2026, projecting revenues between $225 million and $260 million for the year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate also reflect strong expansion, with revenue expected to grow about 37.8% in 2026.



Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate suggests that the company’s loss per share should improve compared with the prior year, indicating gradual progress toward profitability.



If the company continues to scale its enterprise AI platform and voice commerce ecosystem, revenue growth could remain strong over the next several years.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Challenging Factors for SoundHound

Persistent Losses and Cash Burn

Despite rapid revenue growth, SoundHound remains deeply unprofitable. The company generated a non-GAAP net loss of $53.9 million in 2025 and adjusted EBITDA loss of $58.4 million for the year. The business also continues to consume significant cash, with operating cash outflows of roughly $98 million in 2025.



While management believes the company is entering a “breakeven phase,” investors remain cautious about the timeline to sustained profitability.



Dilution Concerns



Another issue for investors is shareholder dilution. Stock-based compensation remains high, and the company’s share count has roughly doubled since its public listing. This dilution could continue if the company uses equity incentives to attract and retain talent in the competitive AI sector.



For growth investors, dilution may be acceptable if the company can sustain strong revenue expansion. However, it remains a key risk.



Market Volatility and AI Skepticism



The broader AI sector has experienced heightened volatility recently as investors question valuations and long-term profitability of emerging AI companies. Although SoundHound continues to post strong growth, skepticism toward unprofitable AI firms has weighed on the stock price.



This sentiment shift explains why shares declined despite beating revenue expectations in the fourth quarter.

SOUN Stock’s Valuation Perspective

SoundHound currently trades at about 14.4X forward price-to-sales, slightly above the Zacks Computers – IT Services industry average of roughly 13.6X.



However, the stock remains well below its three-year median valuation of about 18.1X.



This suggests that the recent decline has partially reset expectations and may offer upside if growth remains strong.

SOUN's Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Competitive Landscape of SoundHound

SoundHound operates in a highly competitive AI software market. Key competitors include C3.ai AI, Palantir Technologies PLTR and Five9 FIVN.



C3.ai provides enterprise AI software platforms used across industries such as energy, defense and manufacturing. The company competes with SoundHound in enterprise automation and AI analytics. It also focuses heavily on large enterprise customers and government contracts. C3.ai continues expanding its generative AI offerings, making it a notable competitor in enterprise AI platforms.



Palantir Technologies has become one of the most influential AI software providers through its AI-driven data platforms used by governments and enterprises. The company’s AI platform helps organizations deploy AI agents and analytics across large datasets. Palantir’s strong government presence and growing commercial business make it a significant competitor in enterprise AI deployment.



Five9 provides cloud-based contact center software that helps enterprises automate customer engagement using AI-driven tools. The company focuses heavily on intelligent virtual agents, conversational AI and workflow automation. Five9 continues expanding its AI-powered customer service capabilities, positioning it as a direct competitor in conversational automation markets where SoundHound’s voice AI solutions are increasingly deployed.

SOUN Stock: Buy, Sell or Hold?

SoundHound represents a classic high-growth AI stock with strong industry tailwinds but meaningful risks.



On the positive side, the company is experiencing rapid adoption of voice AI and enterprise automation solutions. Revenue growth remains strong, and the company is expanding across multiple verticals including automotive, customer service and voice commerce.



However, the company remains unprofitable, with significant cash burn and dilution concerns. Market sentiment toward unprofitable AI companies has also weakened in recent months.



For investors with a high-risk tolerance and a long-term horizon, the recent stock decline could present a buying opportunity. Importantly, SoundHound currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), supported by improving earnings growth expectations and strong revenue growth expectations. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



As the AI market continues expanding, SoundHound could benefit from increasing enterprise adoption of conversational and agentic AI platforms. However, investors should expect volatility until the company demonstrates consistent profitability.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Five9, Inc. (FIVN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.