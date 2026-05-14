Should You Buy, Sell or Hold SMCI Stock at P/S Valuation of 0.39X?

Super Micro Computer SMCI is trading at a discount at a forward 12 Month P/S multiple of 0.39X compared with industry’s P/S multiple of 3.75X.

Super Micro Computer Forward 12-Month (P/S) Valuation Chart



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The discounted valuation has arisen from the decline of SMCI’s stock price by 29% in the past year, underperforming the Zacks Computer- Storage Devices industry’s climb of 486.7% in the same time frame.

SMCI One-Year Performance Chart



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

SMCI’s 200-Day and 50-Day SMA Suggest Mixed Trend

SMCI’s shares are trading below the 200-day and above the 50-day moving average, indicating a mixed trend.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Given these dynamics, investors are wondering if it's the right time to buy, sell or hold SMCI stock. Let’s delve deeper into the fundamentals, growth drivers, competitive positioning, valuation and risks surrounding the company to better assess its long-term investment potential.

Global AI Infrastructure Expansion Fuels SMCI’s Growth Momentum

Super Micro Computer is benefiting from a rapid surge in global AI infrastructure spending, driven by hyperscalers, NeoCloud providers, sovereign AI initiatives, AI factories and enterprise customers as they deploy next-generation AI workloads. SMCI has rapidly transformed from a traditional server manufacturer into a full-stack AI infrastructure and end-to-end data center solutions provider through its expanding Data Center Building Block Solutions (DCBBS) portfolio.

Management highlighted that SMCI is now evolving into a “total data center solution provider,” offering not only AI servers and storage but also liquid cooling infrastructure, networking, power shelves, battery backup systems, deployment services and software management tools. DCBBS is increasingly helping the company improve customer stickiness, enhance margins and generate recurring software and service revenues.

As DCBBS continues to gain traction with both existing and new customers, management expects the segment to contribute at least 20% of net income within the next two years and more than 25% over the longer term. SMCI’s AI GPU-related platforms contributed more than 80% of total revenues in the third quarter, underscoring its central role in the AI server ecosystem. In the third quarter of fiscal 2026, SMCI revenues grew 123%, despite customer deployment delays linked to site readiness pushing some revenues into upcoming quarters.

SMCI’s backlog and order activity remain at record levels, supported by industry-wide AI infrastructure demand and ongoing shortages of GPUs, CPUs and memory. The company continues to benefit from close relationships with major semiconductor vendors, especially NVIDIA NVDA, AMD, Intel and Arm. Management stated that SMCI is currently shipping high-volume NVIDIA GB300 NVL72, HGX B300, RTX6000Pro and AMD MI350/355 rack-scale systems worldwide while simultaneously preparing for next-generation Vera Rubin AI systems, AMD Helios platforms and Arm-based AGI infrastructure.

SMCI’s Software Offerings Contribute Meaningfully to Topline

SMCI is on track to scale rack production capacity to more than 6,000 AI racks per month by the end of fiscal 2026, including 3,000 direct liquid cooling (DLC) racks monthly. SMCI is already shipping 150kW AI racks in volume and preparing 250kW and 500kW rack solutions to support future high-density AI training and inference workloads. Management also highlighted that the company’s global AI infrastructure facilities now support roughly 75 megawatts of capacity worldwide.

SMCI is aggressively scaling its manufacturing footprint to support rising AI infrastructure demand globally. The company is expanding facilities across Silicon Valley, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Texas/Mexico and the Middle East. Management announced the development of a major new Silicon Valley DCBBS campus near its headquarters, expanding the company’s Bay Area footprint to nearly 4 million square feet across eight new buildings dedicated to innovation, production and validation of next-generation AI infrastructure solutions.

SMCI’s massive expansion plans and demand for its infrastructure support create a need for its data center management and orchestration suite, including SuperCloud Composer and SuperCloud Director, which enables customers to manage tens of thousands of systems and racks in real time while optimizing workload orchestration, cooling, safety conditions and power usage. Revenues from the software product line increased sharply from less than $10 million per quarter a few quarters ago to $46 million booked during the third quarter, highlighting the company’s growing ability to monetize software and services alongside hardware deployments.

Super Micro Computer Grapples With Near-Term Headwinds

Despite SMCI’s extraordinary growth trajectory, competitive pressure, working capital strain and regulatory risks remain key concerns for the company. SMCI remains highly dependent on AI infrastructure spending cycles, with AI GPU-related platforms accounting for more than 80% of quarterly revenues.

Such concentration exposes the company to fluctuations in AI capital expenditure trends, GPU supply dynamics and hyperscaler deployment cycles. Furthermore, SMCI continues to rely heavily on a small number of large customers. During the third quarter, one large data center customer represented 27% of total revenues while another enterprise customer accounted for 10%.

The company’s rapid expansion has also created significant working capital and balance sheet strain. Inventory surged to $11.1 billion at the end of the third quarter from $10.6 billion in the previous quarter and $4.68 billion at fiscal 2025-end as SMCI aggressively built inventory to support AI rack demand and mitigate supply-chain constraints.

SMCI’s days inventory outstanding increased sharply to 106 days from 63 days sequentially. SMCI also reported a substantial negative operating cash flow of $6.6 billion during the third quarter of fiscal 2026 and negative free cash flow of $6.7 billion due to elevated inventory levels, reductions in accounts payable and growing receivables balances.

Furthermore, the competition in the AI infrastructure market is intensifying rapidly. Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE and Dell Technologies DELL continue investing aggressively in AI infrastructure platforms and integrated rack-scale deployments. Dell’s AI Factory initiative with NVIDIA and Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s ProLiant, Synergy and liquid cooling offerings remain an overhang on SMCI.

Conclusion: Hold SMCI Stock Now

Although SMCI is expected to gain from the rapid adoption of AI in the upcoming years, the company’s heavy reliance on a single tailwind and lack of diversification are concerns for the investors. Strong competition from the major industry leaders like Dell Technologies and Hewlett Packard Enterprise also poses a threat. Considering these factors, we suggest that investors should retain this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock right now. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.