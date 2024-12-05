Should You Buy, Sell or Hold Salesforce Stock After Q3 Earnings?

Salesforce, Inc. CRM delivered a mixed set of third-quarter fiscal 2025 results, with revenues surpassing expectations but earnings per share (EPS) falling slightly short. Despite this, the company raised its full-year revenue guidance, which buoyed investor confidence.

Amid near-term challenges and long-term opportunities, here’s why holding Salesforce stock may be the right decision for now.

Salesforce’s Q3 Results: A Mixed Bag

Salesforce reported revenues of $9.41 billion, an 8% year-over-year increase that beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.34 billion. This growth highlights Salesforce’s ability to navigate macroeconomic headwinds, reflecting sustained demand for its customer relationship management and cloud solutions. However, its non-GAAP EPS of $2.41 missed the consensus estimate of $2.43, marking a slight setback.

While the Subscription and Support segment, which accounts for 94% of total revenues, grew by 9% year over year to $8.88 billion, the Professional Services segment declined by 2.4% to $565 million. This decline in the Professional Services segment highlights a slowdown in large-scale transformation projects as enterprises tighten budgets.

Despite mixed third-quarter results, this enterprise cloud computing solution provider’s shares soared 11% on Wednesday. Year to date, the stock has rallied 39.8%, outperforming the Zacks Computer – Software industry’s return of 18.9%. It has also exceeded other peers in the space, including Microsoft Corporation MSFT, Intuit Inc. INTU and Adobe Inc. ADBE. MSFT and INTU stocks have gained 16.3% and 4.8%, respectively, while ADBE has declined 10.1% year-to-date.

Short-Term Challenges Weighing on CRM Stock

Salesforce faces several near-term challenges that have impacted its growth trajectory. Revenue growth has decelerated compared to the company’s historical double-digit expansion, reflecting a cautious spending environment among enterprises. Economic uncertainty and geopolitical pressures have led businesses to defer large-scale IT projects, affecting Salesforce’s revenue growth.

This deceleration in revenue growth underscores how enterprises are opting for smaller, more focused initiatives rather than committing to multi-year transformation deals. Foreign exchange headwinds and competitive pressures from rivals like Microsoft and Oracle add to Salesforce’s near-term hurdles.

Why Holding Salesforce Stock Makes Sense

Despite these challenges, Salesforce’s robust fundamentals and strategic initiatives position it as a strong hold. Its core cloud platforms — Sales Cloud and Service Cloud — continue to perform well, posting 11% and 10% year-over-year revenue growth, respectively. These platforms remain central to Salesforce’s value proposition as businesses prioritize customer engagement and operational efficiency.

Generative artificial intelligence (AI) has emerged as a game-changer for Salesforce. The company’s AI-driven tools, such as Salesforce Einstein and Data Cloud, have gained significant traction, enabling customers to enhance productivity and decision-making. As generative AI adoption accelerates across industries, Salesforce’s ability to embed AI across its product portfolio positions it as a leader in this transformative market.

Profitability remains another strong suit for Salesforce. In the third quarter, the company’s non-GAAP gross margin improved by 200 basis points to 81%, while its operating margin expanded by 190 basis points to 33.1%. These improvements were driven by cost optimization measures, including workforce reductions and office space consolidation. Salesforce’s focus on cost discipline ensures it can sustain profitability even amid macroeconomic uncertainties.

Salesforce slightly raised the low end of its full-year fiscal 2025 revenue guidance to the $37.8-$38 billion range, up from the previous range of $37.7-$38 billion. This reflects management’s confidence in the company’s ability to sustain demand. Although EPS guidance was slightly lowered to the $9.98-$10.03 band, the projected operating margin of 32.9% underscores Salesforce’s commitment to balancing growth with profitability.

Conclusion: Hold Salesforce Stock for Now

Salesforce’s investments in generative AI and improved profitability highlight its potential to navigate short-term challenges while positioning itself for long-term success. While decelerating revenue growth and economic uncertainty remain concerns, the company’s strategic focus on AI innovation and disciplined cost management offer reasons to stay invested.

For investors seeking exposure to a market leader in cloud solutions and customer relationship management software, holding Salesforce stock allows participation in its future growth while mitigating near-term risks. CRM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

