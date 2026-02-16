Should You Buy, Sell or Hold PAAS Stock Before Q4 Earnings Release?

Pan American Silver Corp. PAAS is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 18, after market close.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Pan American Silver’s fourth-quarter total sales is pegged at $1.18 billion, indicating a 36.5% increase from the year-ago quarter’s actual.

The consensus mark for earnings has moved up 2.3% in the past 60 days and is pegged at 90 cents per share. This suggests a 157% year-over-year jump from earnings of 35 cents.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

PAAS’ Earnings Surprise History

Pan American Silver’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimates in two of the trailing four quarters, missed in one and came in line in one, the surprise being 31.6%, on average. The trend is shown in the chart below.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

What the Zacks Model Unveils for Pan American Silver

Our model predicts an earnings beat for Pan American Silver this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is precisely the case here.

Earnings ESP: PAAS has an Earnings ESP of +2.79%. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently has a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors Likely to Have Shaped PAAS’s Q4 Performance

Pan American Silver maintained a strong operational footing in 2025, delivering a strong performance in all quarters of the year. Pan American Silver produced a record 7.3 million ounces of silver in the fourth quarter of 2025, reflecting better-than-expected results at the Juanicipio mine. The company produced 6 million ounces of silver in the fourth quarter of 2024.



It produced 197.8 thousand ounces in the fourth quarter of 2025. The figure marks a decrease from the 224 thousand ounces produced in the prior-year quarter. The production was impacted by the loss of contribution of the La Arena mine and Dolores. Production at Dolores was down following the cessation of mining operations in July 2024 and the site transitioning into its residual leaching phase.



The year-over-year increase in silver output, along with higher prices, will likely translate to higher revenues in the quarter.



In the October-December period, gold prices remained near record high levels, supported by uncertainty regarding U.S trade and tariff policies. Solid demand from central banks boosted gold prices. The combination of higher prices is expected to have enhanced Pan American Silver’s top-line performance in the quarter.



Along with PAAS, the increases in prices of gold and silver are aiding its peers, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM and First Majestic Silver Corp. AG.



Avino Silver announced that its silver-equivalent production was 671,583 ounces in the fourth quarter of 2025, which marked a 9% increase from the fourth quarter of 2024. Annual silver-equivalent production came in at 2.6 million ounces in 2025, down 2% year over year. However, the figure came within Avino Silver’s guidance of 2.5-2.8 million ounces.

First Majestic announced that its total production reached 7.8 million silver-equivalent (AgEq) ounces in the fourth quarter of 2025. The figure includes a record 4.2 million silver ounces and 41,417 gold ounces. It also includes 14.2 million pounds of zinc, 8.1 million pounds of lead and 235,886 pounds of copper. First Majestic’s AgEq ounces produced marked a solid 37% year-over-year increase, attributed to a 77% surge in silver production.

Pan American Silver Stock’s Price Performance & Valuation

In the past year, PAAS shares have surged 140.6% compared with the industry's 199.4% whopping growth. Meanwhile, the Basic Materials sector has risen 48.8% and the S&P 500 has returned 15.5%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Pan American Silver is currently trading at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings multiple of 15.69X, at a discount to the industry average of 18.91X.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Investment Thesis on PAAS

Pan American Silver has solidified its position as a leading precious metal producer in the Americas with a diversified asset base. The company has been rationalizing its portfolio following the Yamana acquisition (in 2023), investing in its producing mines while advancing organic opportunities.



In September 2025, Pan American Silver acquired MAG Silver, boosting its position as one of the leading silver producers globally. PAAS gained a 44% stake in the Juanicipio project. The mine produced 2.5 million ounces of silver since it was acquired.



In December 2025, the company reported strong drilling results for its operating mines, which will help advance its long-term exploration strategy to replace and grow its mineral resources. Pan American Silver remains focused on progressing initiatives to further increase shareholder value.

Should You Buy Pan American Silver Now?

Pan American Silver is well-positioned to capitalize on the ongoing increase in silver prices and the recent MAG Silver buyout. Continued investments in growth initiatives strengthen its long-term prospects. While its appealing valuation makes the stock attractive, the production halt suggests caution for new investors.

Existing shareholders should stay invested in the PAAS stock to benefit from its solid long-term growth prospects.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Avino Silver (ASM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.