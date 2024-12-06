Should You Buy, Sell or Hold Oracle Stock Before Q2 Earnings?

Oracle ORCL is scheduled to report its second-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Dec. 9.



For the second quarter of fiscal 2025, total revenues are expected to grow 7-9% at cc and 8-10% in dollar terms.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is currently pegged at $14.12 billion, suggesting growth of 9.14% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The company’s non-GAAP EPS is expected to grow 6-10% and be in the range of $1.42-$1.46 at constant currency and between $1.45 and $1.49 in USD.



The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $1.48 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. The figure indicates 10.45% growth from the year-ago period.

Oracle Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Oracle Corporation price-eps-surprise | Oracle Corporation Quote

Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.

In the last reported quarter, Oracle delivered an earnings surprise of 5.3%. The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing the same once, the average being 2.28%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Oracle this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Oracle has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors Likely to Shape Oracle’s Upcoming Results

Oracle's second-quarter fiscal 2025 results are expected to reflect strong momentum in cloud adoption and artificial intelligence integration. The widespread shift toward hybrid and flexible work models are likely to have driven increased demand for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (“OCI”) services and cloud-based applications during the quarter.



The company's strategic expansion in cloud partnerships with Microsoft MSFT, Amazon AMZN and Alphabet GOOGL in the to-be-reported quarter is expected to have been a significant growth catalyst. Notable developments include the launch of Oracle Database@Azure in Australia, Oracle Database@Google Cloud across multiple regions in the United States and Europe, and Oracle Database@AWS. These partnerships enable customers to access Oracle's database services across major cloud platforms, potentially expanding the company's market reach and revenue streams.



In the financial technology sector, Oracle strengthened its position with the introduction of the Financial Crime and Compliance Management Monitor, offering advanced visualization tools for banks' risk management and compliance needs. The company also made significant strides in artificial intelligence, launching OCI Generative AI Agents with RAG capabilities and introducing GenDev for enterprises, an AI-centric application development infrastructure.



Enterprise software adoption appears robust, with Oracle's cloud-based applications like NetSuite ERP and Fusion ERP gaining traction. The company enhanced its NetSuite Enterprise Performance Management solution with AI-powered updates, aiming to improve financial teams' reporting and decision-making capabilities. Oracle's Fusion Data Intelligence platform also received AI upgrades to help organizations maximize the value of their data assets.



Industry-specific wins during the quarter include Hyatt's selection of the Oracle OPERA Cloud hospitality platform for its global hotel portfolio and the implementation of Oracle's Oncology electronic health record solutions at Alfred Health. Additionally, the company's partnership with AT&T to incorporate IoT connectivity into its Enterprise Communications Platform demonstrates continued innovation in emerging technologies.



Oracle's technical foundation remains strong, evidenced by the release of Java 23 with enhanced platform stability and security features. The company's Gen 2 Cloud architecture continues to deliver competitive advantages through high-bandwidth and low-latency RDMA networks, offering superior performance at lower costs.



Looking ahead, Oracle's sustained investment in cloud infrastructure expansion and aggressive push into AI services positions it favorably in the competitive software industry. The company's multi-cloud strategy and focus on industry-specific solutions could drive continued growth in enterprise cloud adoption and digital transformation initiatives.

Price Performance & Valuation

Shares of ORCL have gained 76.7% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s growth of 31.8%. While this performance may be encouraging for investors, it's important to consider whether the stock's current valuation accurately reflects the company's long-term growth potential and ability to navigate the competitive landscape.



Oracle operates in a highly competitive market, facing intense competition from established tech giants like Microsoft, Amazon and Google, as well as newer players like Snowflake and Databricks.



While ORCL has a strong foothold in the database management and ERP software markets, its competitors are making significant inroads in the cloud space. AWS, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure combined accounted for a whopping 67% of the global cloud services market in the second quarter of 2024, according to new data from IT market research firm Synergy.



It is also important to consider whether the stock's current valuation accurately reflects the company's long-term growth potential and ability to navigate the competitive landscape.



ORCL is trading at a premium with a forward price/sales ratio of 8.4X compared with the Zacks Computer-Software industry’s 8.21X, reflecting a stretched valuation.

ORCL’s Price/Sales F12M Ratio Depicts Stretched Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Investment Considerations: Balancing Risk and Reward

Oracle demonstrates strong strategic execution through its multi-cloud partnerships and AI integration initiatives, yet current valuations may not fully reflect near-term execution risks in monetizing these investments. While the company's expanding cloud infrastructure footprint and growing enterprise software adoption present long-term growth potential, the revenue impact from recent partnerships with AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud remains to be proven. Additionally, while ORCL's AI innovations and industry-specific solutions show promise, investors might benefit from waiting for clearer evidence of successful monetization and partnership synergies before increasing exposure. Current shareholders should maintain positions while new investors may find better entry points ahead.

Conclusion

Oracle's cloud growth strategy, financial projections and technological advancements make it a compelling case for potential investors. The company's strategic multi-cloud partnerships, focus on AI and machine learning and expansion into key verticals demonstrate a forward-thinking approach, making the stock worth a watch ahead of second-quarter fiscal 2025 results.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.1% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.