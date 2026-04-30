Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold MSTR Stock Before Q1 Earnings?

Strategy MSTR is set to report its first-quarter 2026 results on May 5.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter revenues is currently pegged at $124.6 million, reflecting a 12.18% increase from the year-ago reported figure.



The consensus mark for loss is pegged at $3.41 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. This figure represents a sharp improvement from a loss of $16.49 per share reported in the year-ago period.



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In the trailing four quarters, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate twice and missed in the remaining two, yet posted a remarkable average earnings surprise of 4,609.48%.

Strategy Inc Price and EPS Surprise

Strategy Inc price-eps-surprise | Strategy Inc Quote

Earnings Whispers for MSTR Stock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Strategy this time. Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, this is not the case here, as you can see below.



Strategy has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Key Factors to Watch Ahead of MSTR’s Q1 Results

Strategy’s aggressive Bitcoin acquisition strategy remained a defining growth driver entering 2026, with holdings expanding from over 713,000 BTC to more than 818,000 BTC within a single quarter. The company’s disciplined, cycle-spanning accumulation — including heavy purchases in January (more than 41,000 BTC) — underscores its conviction in Bitcoin as a core treasury asset. By increasing its Bitcoin per share and maintaining a long-term holding approach, Strategy has amplified its exposure to any upward price momentum. This aggressive accumulation strategy is expected to have positively impacted its first-quarter 2026 performance.



The company has significantly strengthened its balance sheet through a combination of capital raising, equity base expansion and liquidity buffer growth to move towards 2026. Strategy holds approximately $2.25 billion in cash reserves, sufficient to cover more than 2.5 years of interest and dividend obligations. Despite carrying $8.2 billion in long-term debt, leverage remains relatively low at roughly 10-13%, with substantial Bitcoin reserves underpinning asset coverage and long-term durability. This improved financial flexibility and risk management framework likely enhanced resilience during market volatility, and therefore is expected to have supported stability and overall performance in the quarter under review.



Strategy's digital credit platform, launched in 2025 through multiple preferred equity instruments, including STRC, has emerged as a major fundraising and monetization driver. The company has raised billions of dollars through five preferred IPOs, bringing STRC's volume to nearly $3.4 billion, and is delivering attractive double-digit yields alongside strong liquidity and price stability. These instruments are designed to generate recurring income, attract new investor classes and fund continued Bitcoin accumulation while reducing volatility. With ongoing capital inflows and expanding adoption, this platform is expected to have meaningfully strengthened growth and financial flexibility in the to-be-reported quarter.



However, Strategy’s financial performance remains highly sensitive to Bitcoin price movements, as evidenced by the previous quarter's results, where a decline in Bitcoin prices led to a substantial $17.4 billion unrealized loss and $12.6 billion net loss under fair value accounting. With Bitcoin holdings forming the core of its balance sheet and being marked to market each quarter, even moderate price fluctuations can significantly impact reported earnings and asset values. Given continued volatility and recent price weakness, this heavy dependence on Bitcoin is expected to have affected Strategy’s first-quarter 2026 results.

MSTR’s Stock Price Performance & Valuation

Strategy’s shares have delivered a modest 4.1% gain year to date, outperforming the broader Zacks Finance sector, which lost 1.8%. However, relative performance within the crypto-linked equity space has been mixed. The stock has trailed key Bitcoin-exposed peers such as Marathon Digital MARA and CleanSpark CLSK, both of which have posted stronger gains of 19.4% and 12.4%, respectively, in the year-to-date period. During the same time, Strategy has notably outperformed Coinbase Global COIN, which has declined sharply by 19.6%. The divergence highlights investor rotation toward miners such as Marathon Digital and CleanSpark, while Strategy maintains a more balanced risk-return profile compared to Coinbase Global.

MSTR YTD Stock Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Strategy appears meaningfully overvalued at current levels, reflected in its Value Score of D. The stock is trading at an elevated forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio of 106.42X, significantly higher than the Zacks Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry’s average of 2.8X. This premium also far exceeds key Bitcoin-exposed peers such as Marathon Digital (4.87X), CleanSpark (4.19X) and Coinbase Global (7.27X).

MSTR Shares Are Overvalued



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Investment Thesis on MSTR Stock

Strategy presents a high-risk, high-reward investment profile driven by its aggressive Bitcoin treasury strategy. The company’s financial health has improved with over $25 billion in capital raised, a $2.25 billion liquidity reserve and relatively low net leverage, enhancing balance sheet resilience. Growth is fueled by continued Bitcoin accumulation and innovative “digital credit” instruments, alongside a stabilizing software business.



Strategy is gaining strong institutional validation, highlighted by its first-ever credit rating for a Bitcoin treasury company, continued inclusion in MSCI indices and participation from major banking partners and analysts.



Strategy’s software business showed improvement, with fourth-quarter revenues rising 1.9% year over year and strong momentum in subscription services (62%) and cloud growth (65%).

Conclusion: Hold MSTR Stock Now

Strategy’s amplified Bitcoin exposure, improved balance sheet and innovative funding strategy offer long-term upside, but significant Bitcoin dependence and valuation premium justify maintaining a hold position.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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Strategy Inc (MSTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cleanspark, Inc. (CLSK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.