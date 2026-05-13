Should You Buy, Sell or Hold MSTR Stock After Mixed Q1 Earnings?

Strategy MSTR recently reported a mixed quarterly performance, supported by solid operational execution, continued bitcoin accumulation and aggressive capital-raising activity. However, massive accounting-driven losses tied to bitcoin fair-value adjustments and a sharp earnings miss weighed heavily on overall performance.



On May 5, the company reported first-quarter revenues of $124.3 million, up 12% year over year, although the figure slightly missed consensus estimates. Subscription services remained a key growth driver, highlighting steady momentum in Strategy’s software business despite ongoing profitability pressure.



Investor confidence in MSTR stock has remained strong, largely supported by the company’s expanding bitcoin treasury strategy and its growing Digital Credit and preferred equity initiatives. Shares of MSTR have gained 21.4% year to date against the Zacks Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry's decline of 5.6%.



MSTR stock has also outperformed several major crypto- and bitcoin-linked peers, including Coinbase Global COIN, HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. HIVE and Tesla, Inc. TSLA. Year to date, shares of HIVE Digital Technologies have risen 9.3%, while Coinbase and Tesla have lost 8.2% and 3.6%, respectively.



While Strategy’s long-term growth narrative remains compelling, widening net losses and elevated earnings volatility continue to overshadow steady software revenue growth. Given these mixed signals, investors may ask now: Should they buy, sell or hold MSTR stock right now?

MSTR’s Massive Bitcoin Holdings Give It a Structural Edge

Strategy’s massive Bitcoin holdings continue to provide the company with a significant structural advantage in the digital asset network. As of May 3, 2026, the company held 818,334 bitcoins, representing nearly 3.9% of all bitcoins that will ever exist, reinforcing its position as the world’s largest corporate Bitcoin holder. Management highlighted that Strategy has acquired additional bitcoin in every quarter since 2020 through 108 separate acquisitions, demonstrating a disciplined long-term accumulation strategy across multiple market cycles. This growing treasury reserve creates a scale advantage that is difficult for competitors to replicate and positions the company as one of the most direct institutional proxies for Bitcoin ownership.



The company’s enormous Bitcoin reserve also strengthens its balance sheet and capital-raising capabilities. Strategy reported that its Bitcoin holdings were valued at approximately $64 billion as of May 2026, compared with only about $6 billion in net debt, resulting in relatively modest leverage against its asset base. The company emphasized that even under an extreme scenario involving a 91% decline in Bitcoin prices, the company’s Bitcoin reserves would still sufficiently cover its net debt obligations. This strong collateral position supports long-term financial durability while maintaining flexibility to continue acquiring bitcoin.



Strategy’s scale in Bitcoin ownership is also fueling the rapid growth of its Digital Credit business. The company noted that strong investor demand for STRC and other preferred equity products has allowed it to raise $11.7 billion year to date in 2026, helping fund continued Bitcoin accumulation. STRC alone has scaled to $8.5 billion within nine months, becoming the world’s largest preferred stock by market capitalization. MSTR believes its Bitcoin accumulation model is creating long-term shareholder value through growth in Bitcoin per share. Bitcoin per share increased nearly fourfold since adopting the Bitcoin standard in 2020, while BTC Yield reached 9.4% year to date in 2026.

MSTR’s Earnings Estimates Show Optimistic Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MSTR’s second-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at $65.09 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days, nearly doubling from $32.60 reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus estimate for the full-year 2026 earnings is pegged at $136.35 per share, stable over the past 30 days. The estimate also indicates a year-over-year improvement from a loss of $15.23 per share.

Bitcoin Price Fluctuations Weigh on MSTR’s Performance

Strategy’s business model remains extremely dependent onbitcoin pricemovements, making the company highly vulnerable to prolonged volatility or weakness in the cryptocurrency market. In first-quarter 2026, it reported an operating loss of $14.47 billion, primarily due to a massive $14.46 billion unrealized loss on digital assets asbitcoin pricesdeclined during the quarter. Net loss widened sharply to $12.54 billion from $4.22 billion in the prior-year period, highlighting how fluctuations in bitcoin valuations can materially distort earnings performance.



The company’s balance sheet also experienced substantial pressure frombitcoin pricedeclines. Strategy acquired 89,599 additional bitcoins during the first quarter of 2026, but the value of digital assets still fell from $58.9 billion at the end of 2025 to $51.6 billion at the end of the quarter because of a 23% decline inbitcoin prices Although management remains confident in Bitcoin's long-term price growth potential.

Strategy’s Rich Valuation Raises Concerns

Strategy’s premium valuation remains a major risk factor for investors, particularly given the company’s heavy dependence on bitcoin and capital market activity. The stock currently trades at a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 123.16X, significantly above the sector's average of 8.82X, suggesting that the market has already priced in extremely optimistic expectations around bitcoin appreciation, treasury expansion and digital credit growth.



Further reinforcing these concerns, the stock currently carries a Value Score of F, indicating meaningful overvaluation relative to fundamentals. The valuation gap becomes even more pronounced when compared with peers across the digital asset and technology space. Companies such as Tesla, Coinbase Global and HIVE Digital Technologies trade at significantly lower forward sales multiples of 15.46X, 7.84X and 1.54X, respectively.

Conclusion: Hold MSTR Stock for the Time Being

Strategy’s expanding bitcoin treasury, improving earnings outlook and strong capital-raising capabilities support its long-term growth potential. However, elevated valuation, significant bitcoin-driven earnings volatility and widening accounting losses limit near-term upside. Given the balanced risk-reward profile, investors may consider retaining MSTR stock while monitoringbitcoin pricetrends and execution.



Strategy currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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