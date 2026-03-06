Should You Buy, Sell or Hold MongoDB Stock Post Q4 Earnings?

MongoDB MDB shares have jumped 4.4% following the release of its fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results on March 2, 2026. The uptick reflects strong execution across both its cloud and on-premises offerings. Total revenues increased 27% year over year to $695.1 million, driven by robust demand for the Atlas cloud platform, which grew 29% year over year. The non-Atlas segment also delivered its strongest quarterly growth in two years, up 20% year over year, supported by large multi-year enterprise agreements, including a contract exceeding $100 million with a major financial institution.



However, MDB shares have plunged 18.3% over the past six months, underperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s 5.7% appreciation. The stock has performed better than the Zacks Internet – Software industry’s 20.3% decline. The decline largely reflects industry-wide softness across database software companies, which has weighed on large platform providers.

New AI Integrations Strengthen MDB's Platform Depth

MongoDB is strengthening its platform with new AI capabilities designed to simplify how intelligent applications are built and operated. The company has introduced five new embedding models from Voyage AI by MongoDB, including the Voyage 4 series, along with Automated Embedding for MongoDB Community Vector Search. MDB has also launched new embedding and reranking AI model APIs for Atlas. These additions deepen the integration between Atlas and Voyage AI, positioning the platform as a unified data intelligence layer for production AI workloads.



MDB has also launched an AI-powered data operations assistant for MongoDB Compass and Atlas Data Explorer, helping developers manage and query data more efficiently at scale. Adoption is gaining momentum, with the number of customers leveraging vector search nearly doubling year over year, while Voyage AI usage has also doubled since the acquisition. As AI workloads transition from experimentation to production deployment, these capabilities are expected to support higher Atlas consumption.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MDB’s fiscal first-quarter revenues is pegged at $662.11 million, indicating 20.6% year-over-year growth. The consensus mark for EPS is pegged at $1.18, down by a penny over the past 30days, but indicating year-over-year growth of 18%.

Strong Partner and Customer Network Fuels Long-Term Growth

MDB’s partner ecosystem continues to support its long-term growth strategy. Atlas is deeply integrated with Amazon AMZN cloud infrastructure, allowing developers to build and deploy applications alongside services available across the AWS ecosystem. These integrations enable customers running workloads on Amazon to incorporate MongoDB’s database capabilities directly into modern application architectures.



Beyond Amazon, MDB maintains strong integrations with Microsoft MSFT Azure and Alphabet GOOGL Google Cloud Platform, enabling enterprises to deploy Atlas seamlessly across leading hyperscaler environments. This flexibility allows organizations to run applications across multiple cloud providers while maintaining a consistent data layer.



MDB’s MongoDB for Startups program further extends its ecosystem reach, with member companies representing more than $200 billion in aggregate valuation. The breadth of MDB’s relationships across Amazon, Microsoft and Alphabet strengthens its role within the enterprise cloud and developer ecosystem.

MongoDB Trades at Premium Valuation

MongoDB shares are overvalued as suggested by the Value Score of F. MDB trades at a premium valuation, with a forward price-to-sales multiple of 7.36x, significantly above the sector median of 6.2x and the industry average of 3.99x.



While MDB has demonstrated improving profitability, the premium multiple remains difficult to justify in the current environment. The newly launched AI capabilities, including the Voyage 4 embedding models and Atlas vector search integrations, remain in early stages of monetization and are not yet contributing meaningfully to revenues. Industry-wide softness across database software companies continues to weigh on the broader peer group, and MDB is not entirely insulated from these headwinds.



For fiscal 2027, management expects revenue growth of 16% to 18%, moderating from 23% growth recorded in fiscal 2026, which further limits support for the current valuation multiple.

Conclusion

MongoDB continues to benefit from strong Atlas adoption, expanding AI capabilities and a broad partner ecosystem, which support enterprise adoption of its platform. The company’s growing AI integrations and developer-focused architecture position it well to capture demand from modern applications and AI-native workloads.



However, MDB’s premium valuation remains a concern. In addition, revenue growth is expected to moderate and recent downward estimate revisions suggest some pressure on the near-term trajectory. Existing investors may consider maintaining their positions, while new investors may prefer to wait for a more attractive entry point.



MDB currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

