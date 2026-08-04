Should You Buy, Sell or Hold Lemonade Stock Post Q2 Earnings?

Lemonade Inc. LMND posted decent second-quarter 2026 results, with both the top and bottom lines improving year over year. Though the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, the bottom line matched the same. The company witnessed improved in-force premiums and loss ratio.



Lemonade offers renters, homeowners, pet, car and life insurance, backed by artificial intelligence and behavioral economics. It operates through full-stack insurance carriers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Europe. Its primary competitive advantage lies in its fully digital operating model.



Shares of Lemonade have lost 6.5% in the past three months, outperforming the industry, its sector, as well as the Zacks S&P 500 composite in the same time frame. LMND shares are trading at a discount to their 52-week high.

LMND vs Industry, Sector, S&P 500



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Shares of Root Inc. ROOT and Hippo Holdings HIPO, some other multiline insurers, have rallied 5.6% and 17.7% in the past three months, respectively.

Sneak Peek Into LMND’s Q2 Results

Revenues of $294.4 million increased 79% year over year, driven by growth in gross earned premium and higher premium retention rate.

In-force premium (IFP) increased 32% year over year to $1.43 billion. Gross earned premium of $332.4 million increased 32% year over year primarily due to an increase in IFP.



Total operating expense, excluding net loss and loss adjustment expense, of $182.2 million increased 41% year over year.



Adjusted EBITDA loss was $18.7 million, narrower than a loss of $40.9 million in the second quarter of 2025. This improvement was primarily attributable to revenue growth and improved underwriting results, partially offset by the increase in growth spend.



Net loss ratio improved 800 basis points to 61%.



The bottom line came in at a loss of 56 cents per share, narrower than a loss of 60 cents per share incurred in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted free cash flow was $18.8 million, lower than $25 million in the year-ago quarter.

LMND's Optimistic Guidance

Lemonade expects revenues to be $323-$326 million in the third quarter and $1.214-$1.220 billion in 2026.



In-force premium is expected between $1,537 and $1,540 million in the third quarter and $1,632-$1,639 million in 2026.



Adjusted EBITDA loss is estimated to be $20 to $23 million in the third quarter and $47 to $51 million in 2026.

LMND Shares Are Expensive

The stock is overvalued compared with its industry. It is currently trading at a price-to-book multiple of 7.87, higher than the industry average of 3.03 and the median of 4.13 over the past three years. It has a Value Score of F.



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LMND shares are more expensive than ROOT and HIPO.

The Case for LMND Stock

Lemonade is a technology-focused insurer that leverages artificial intelligence, data analytics and automation to improve efficiency and support a scalable, low-cost operating model. Initially concentrated on renters and homeowners insurance, the company has expanded into auto, pet and life coverage, aided by the Metromile acquisition. This broader product portfolio has diversified revenues and reduced dependence on any single insurance line.



Its multi-product approach supports cross-selling, strengthens customer lifetime value and creates recurring revenues. Strong retention and customer engagement continue to drive growth, with management projecting revenue increases of 32% for the second quarter and 33% for full-year 2026. Auto insurance remains a key growth engine, supported by additional state launches and higher brand investment.



In-force premium reached $1.43 billion in the second quarter, representing the 11th consecutive quarter of accelerating growth. Lemonade’s AI- and automation-led platform enables the company to scale efficiently, supporting management’s long-term target of $10 billion in IFP. From 2027 onward, IFP growth is expected to exceed spending growth, creating meaningful operating leverage.



Geographic expansion, particularly for auto insurance, should broaden Lemonade’s addressable market. Following several planned state launches, management expects its auto product to be available to most U.S. drivers by the end of 2027.



Lemonade’s reinsurance program transfers a significant share of claims exposure to partners, helping limit earnings volatility. Meanwhile, proprietary AI tools, including AI Maya and AI Jim, streamline underwriting and claims handling, improving efficiency and keeping loss-adjustment expenses relatively low.



Profitability is challenged, but the outlook is improving. Margins are expanding, free cash flow has turned positive, and management expects to achieve adjusted EBITDA profitability in the fourth quarter of 2026 and in 2027.

Muted Analyst Sentiment on LMND

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 earnings and revenues indicate year-over-year improvements. LMND has a Growth Score of A.





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However, the consensus estimate for 2026 and 2027 earnings has moved 5 cents and 8 cents south, respectively, in the last seven days.



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The consensus estimates for ROOT’s and HIPO’s 2026 and 2027 earnings witnessed no movement in the last seven days.

Parting Thoughts on LMND Shares

Lemonade is poised for long-term growth, banking on a combination of technology, automation and expanding product offerings.



However, given its premium valuation and muted analyst sentiment, it is better to hold on to this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock now. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Lemonade, Inc. (LMND) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.