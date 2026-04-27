Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold KLA Stock Before Q3 Earnings?

KLA Corporation KLAC is scheduled to report its third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on April 29.



For third-quarter fiscal 2026, revenues are expected to be $3.35 billion, plus/minus $150 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $3.38 billion, indicating an increase of 10.49% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



KLA expects non-GAAP earnings of $9.08 per share, plus/minus 78 cents. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $9.16 per share, unchanged in the past 30 days. This indicates an increase of 8.92% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



KLAC’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 4.42%.

KLA Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

KLA Corporation price-eps-surprise | KLA Corporation Quote

Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement:

Factors to Note

KLA’s third-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings are expected to benefit from its dominant process control market share, strong AI infrastructure investment and momentum in advanced packaging. AI continues to serve as a key catalyst for KLA as compute efficiency advancements fuel demand for advanced semiconductors and sophisticated process control solutions.



The advanced packaging business has robust growth prospects, driven by increasing complexity in chip integration and expanding AI infrastructure requirements. Strong spending in development of leading-edge logic nodes and high-bandwidth memory in DRAM is expected to have driven KLAC’s top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.



The growing need for AI-driven applications is driving demand for advanced semiconductor manufacturing technologies. KLA’s solutions play a critical role in enabling customers to deliver products required for AI, while its systems utilize AI-driven analytics to optimize chip manufacturing and accelerate innovation. This trend is expected to have benefited KLA’s top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.



However, extended U.S. export controls on China and tariff-related uncertainties are concerns.

What Our Model Says

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



KLA has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



Sandisk SNDK has an Earnings ESP of +4.96% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present. Sandisk is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on April 30. Sandisk shares have skyrocketed 317.1% in the year-to-date period. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Audioeye AEYE has an Earnings ESP of +9.62% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. Audioeye is likely to report its first-quarter 2026 results on May 13. Audioeye shares have plunged 27.4% in the year-to-date period.



Extreme Networks EXTR has an Earnings ESP of +1.41% and a Zacks Rank #2. Extreme Networks is set to report its third-quarter 2026 results on April 29. Extreme Networks' shares have gained 5.7% in the year-to-date period.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.