Should You Buy, Sell or Hold J&J Stock Ahead of Q4 Results?

Johnson & Johnson JNJ will begin the earnings season for the drug & biotech sector when it reports its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results on Jan. 21. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter sales and earnings is pegged at $24.14 billion and $2.50 per share, respectively.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings has declined from $10.87 per share to $10.83 per share, while that for 2026 has declined from $11.48 per share to $11.46 per share over the past 60 days.

JNJ Estimate Movement

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

JNJ’s Earnings Surprise History

The healthcare bellwether’s performance has been pretty impressive, with the company exceeding earnings expectations in each of the trailing four quarters. It delivered a four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.75%, on average. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 1.08%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

JNJ’s EPS Surprise

J&J has an Earnings ESP of -1.36% and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Per our proven model, companies with the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), #2 (Buy) or #3 have a good chance of delivering an earnings beat. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors Shaping JNJ’s Upcoming Results

Sales in J&J’s Innovative Medicine segment are expected to have been driven by higher sales of key products such as Darzalex, Tremfya and Erleada due to strong market growth and share gains.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Darzalex, Tremfya and Erleada is pegged at $3.74 billion, $1.36 billion and $936 million, respectively.

Other products like Xarelto and Simponi/Simponi Aria are likely to continue to show growth. The rapid adoption of new drugs like Carvykti, Tecvayli, Talvey, Rybrevant, plus Lazcluze, Caplyta, and Spravato is also likely to have contributed to top-line growth.

Sales of the key drug Stelara are likely to have declined due to the impact of biosimilar competition.

Several biosimilar versions of Stelara were launched in the United States in 2025. According to patent settlements and license agreements, Amgen AMGN, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries TEVA, Samsung Bioepis/Sandoz and some other companies launched Stelara biosimilars in 2025. The Stelara LOE negatively impacted the Innovative Medicines segment’s growth by 1070 basis points in the third quarter. We expect the negative impact to be steeper in the fourth quarter as the number of biosimilar entrants is expected to have increased.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Stelara sales is pegged at $1.36 billion.

Imbruvica sales are likely to have declined due to rising competitive pressure in the United States due to new oral competition and the impact of Medicare Part D redesign. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Imbruvica stands at $670.0 million.

Generic/biosimilar competition for drugs like Zytiga and Remicade is also likely to have hurt the top line.

The negative impact of the Part D redesign is expected to have weighed on sales of drugs like Stelara, Imbruvica, Erleada and pulmonary hypertension drugs.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for J&J’s Innovative Medicine unit is pegged at $15.43 billion.

J&J’s MedTech business has improved in the past two quarters, driven by the acquired cardiovascular businesses, Abiomed and Shockwave, as well as Surgical Vision and wound closure in Surgery. Improvements in J&J’s electrophysiology business also drove the growth. The MedTech segment is expected to continue seeing strong momentum in the Cardiovascular, Surgery and Vision in the fourth quarter, backed by increased adoption of newly launched products.

J&J’s MedTech business has been facing continued headwinds in China, where sales are being hurt by the impact of the volume-based procurement (VBP) program. VBP is a government-driven cost containment effort in China. Sales in China are likely to have continued to be hurt by the impact of the VBP program in the fourth quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for J&J’s MedTech segment stands at $8.71 billion.

J&J is expected to provide a detailed and updated financial outlook for 2026. Back in October, the company said that the consensus estimates for both 2026 top and bottom lines were too low. In 2026, J&J expects top-line growth of more than 5%, while the consensus estimate, back then, was around 4.6%. EPS growth is expected to be similar to revenue growth. J&J, back in October, said that adjusted earnings per share in 2026 are expected to be around 5 cents more than the then consensus of $11.39 per share. J&J is expected to give an update on this preliminary outlook at the fourth-quarter conference call.

Nonetheless, a single quarter’s results are not so important for long-term investors. Let us delve deeper to understand whether to buy, sell or hold J&J stock ahead of earnings.

JNJ’s Stock Price Performance & Valuation

J&J shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. The stock has risen 48.7% in the past year compared with the 24.1% growth of the industry.

JNJ Stock Outperforms Industry, Sector & S&P 500

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, J&J is slightly expensive. Going by the price/earnings ratio, the company’s shares currently trade at 19.01 forward earnings, higher than 17.73 for the industry. The stock is also trading above its five-year mean of 15.65.

JNJ Stock Valuation

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Investment Thesis on JNJ

J&J’s biggest strength is its diversified business model, as it not only has pharmaceuticals but also medical devices, which help it withstand economic cycles more effectively.

J&J’s Innovative Medicine unit is showing a growth trend. The segment’s sales rose 3.4% in the first nine months of 2025 on an organic basis despite the loss of exclusivity for a blockbuster drug like Stelara and the negative impact of the Part D redesign. J&J’s MedTech business has also improved in the past two quarters. In 2026, J&J expects accelerated growth in both the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments.

J&J has rapidly advanced its pipeline this year, attaining significant clinical and regulatory milestones that will help drive growth through the back half of the decade. J&J believes 10 of its new products/pipeline candidates in the Innovative Medicine segment have the potential to deliver peak sales of $5 billion, including Talvey, Tecvayli, Imaavy, Caplyta, Inlexzo, Rybrevant, plus Lazcluze and icotrokinra.

However, the Stelara patent cliff, the impact of Part D redesign, slowing sales in China in the MedTech segment and the pending talc lawsuits are significant headwinds. However, J&J looks quite confident that it will be able to navigate these challenges.

Stay Invested in J&J Stock

J&J recorded a strong operational performance in the first nine months of 2025, backed by double-digit growth in revenues from key brands and contributions from new launches. No matter how the last quarter’s results play out, one may consider staying invested in JNJ, considering its stock price appreciation this year, rising estimates and decent valuation.

It also boasts strong cash flows and has consistently increased its dividends for 63 consecutive years.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amgen Inc. (AMGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.