Should You Buy, Sell or Hold INOD Stock After Q1 Earnings Beat?

Innodata Inc. INOD posted solid first-quarter 2025 results last week, with revenues rising 120% year over year to $58.3 million and EPS of 22 cents, beating expectations on both top and bottom lines. The company reaffirmed its full-year guidance for 40%+ revenue growth and demonstrated substantial progress in expanding AI-driven services across multiple verticals.



Specializing in data engineering for generative AI and LLMs, Innodata has become a key infrastructure partner to major tech leaders. Strong financials, proprietary platforms and leadership in AI safety position it for substantial future growth.



However, despite beating earnings, INOD shares dropped following the earnings release, and this decline followed a pre-earnings surge, highlighting volatility and investor uncertainty over the company’s long-term growth prospects despite broader market strength. Still, over the past one month, INOD shares have rallied 7.1%, outperforming the 6.3% gain recorded by the Zacks Computer - Services market.

Before making any hasty decision to add this stock to your portfolio or sell, it would be prudent to delve deeper and understand the company, its latest earnings and the concerns to better analyze how to play the stock after its first-quarter earnings release.

INOD: Key Takeaways From Q1 Earnings

Benefiting from expanding relationships and strong business momentum, Innodata’s revenues grew 120% year over year to $58.3 million in the first quarter of 2025. Adjusted EBITDA increased 236% to $12.7 million, or 22% of revenues — highlighting scalable operating leverage. The company’s adjusted gross margin of 43% also exceeded its long-term target of 40% — demonstrating scalable and profitable execution as it ramps up delivery to both new and existing customers.



INOD is expanding relationships with key customers, including a second master statement of work with its largest client, tapping a separate, significantly larger budget. The company also secured approximately $8 million in new engagements from four of its other Big Tech customers. Furthermore, INOD is in active discussions with five of its other Big Tech clients, potentially resulting in more than $30 million in near-term awards. Formerly small accounts (such as approximately $200k-$400k in 2024) are showing material expansion opportunities into multi-million-dollar bookings.



INOD is onboarding several major clients, including top global firms in enterprise tech, cloud software, digital commerce and healthcare technology — each with significant growth potential. New customer acquisitions are expected to provide meaningful upside to both the top and bottom lines.



With $56.6 million in cash, no debt drawn from its $30 million credit facility and a clean balance sheet with no external debt borrowings, Innodata is well-positioned to reinvest in AI platform development, strategic hiring and customer onboarding. This financial flexibility supports its aggressive go-to-market strategy while maintaining healthy margins.



Innodata reiterated its full-year revenue growth target of 40% or more. INOD plans to reinvest operational cash in 2025 toward technology and strategic hires in sales and solutioning to support AI growth. Despite these investments, the company still expects to grow adjusted EBITDA compared to 2024.

Headwinds to Consider Before Choosing INOD Stock

Despite traction with new accounts, Innodata remains heavily dependent on a single large customer, which generated a $135 million annualized run rate in 2024. Though the company has expanded other Big Tech relationships, this dependency remains a key operational risk if contract renewals slow or strategic priorities shift.



Moreover, management’s plan to invest in the second quarter to support new programs before revenue realization may weigh on near-term margins. While positioned as strategic, these outlays increase risk if new projects are delayed or underperform expectations.

INOD’s Estimates Going South

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 is pegged at $241.65 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 41.76%. The consensus mark for 2025 earnings is pegged at 72 cents per share. However, earnings estimates have moved south by 2.7% over the past week, indicating analysts’ bearish sentiments about the stock. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

INOD’s Valuation Looks Stretched

Innodata's current valuation seems stretched, as evidenced by its one-year forward price-to-sales ratio of 4.31 — well above the Zacks Computer – Services industry average of 1.76. This substantial premium implies that investors may have already factored in a significant portion of the company’s anticipated growth.

Here’s How to Play INOD Shares Now

Innodata offers a solid mix of financial momentum, strategic positioning and early leadership in a fast-expanding sector. It is positioning itself as a foundational infrastructure partner, earning trust from major tech leaders like Microsoft Corp. MSFT, Alphabet Inc. GOOGL and Amazon.com Inc. AMZN, among others. The tech leaders, including Microsoft, Amazon and Alphabet, are expected to collectively invest billions in AI infrastructure throughout 2025, creating a significant opportunity for Innodata.



With core strengths in large language model data engineering, fine-tuning, and AI safety evaluations, Innodata is well aligned to benefit. While long-term prospects look strong amid rising AI spending from Microsoft, Amazon and Alphabet, near-term risks tied to customer concentration, execution and margin pressure remain.



Given the southward revision of earnings estimates and the current valuation suggesting caution for new entrants, existing shareholders should consider holding, and new investors may wait for further validation of revenue diversification and pipeline conversion before adding to positions.



INOD stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

