Should You Buy, Sell or Hold GEV Stock Before Q1 Earnings Release?

GE Vernova Inc. GEV is expected to report first-quarter 2026 results on April 22, before market open.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.79 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 96.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $9.29 billion, indicating an increase of 15.61% from the year-ago reported figure.



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GEV’s Earnings Surprise History

The company beat on earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, delivering an average surprise of 107.26%.



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What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for GE Vernova this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here as you will see below.



Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is -8.44%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, GEV carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks Worth a Look

Some stocks in the same industry that have the combination of factors indicating an earnings beat are Expand Energy Corporation EXE and Talen Energy Corporation TLN. Expand Energy and Talen Energy have an Earnings ESP of +6.24% and +2.34%, respectively. Both Expand Energy and Talen Energy hold a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

Factors That Might Have Impacted GEV’s Q1 Performance

In March 2026, GE Vernova completed the sale of its Proficy software business to TPG for $600 million. The company is expected to reinvest into core segments like grid software and electrification. By streamlining its portfolio, management is able to focus resources on technologies where it has a better competitive advantage, such GridOS and advanced grid solutions. This is expected to have boosted the company’s bottom-line performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



In the first quarter, GE Vernova is likely to have benefited from the successful Coryton project. The completion of the upgrade and outage work — covering engineering, parts, and field services — allows the company to recognize related revenues. The high-efficiency enhancements, which outperformed expectations with higher output and an approximately 2.46% gain in efficiency, highlight the value of its premium technology, contributing to improved pricing and margins within its Gas Power division.



GE Vernova is expected to have gained from the launch of GridOS for Distribution by strengthening its position in the high-growth grid software market while creating new revenue and long-term demand opportunities. The platform is a unified, AI-ready solution that helps utilities manage increasingly complex power grids. As utilities deal with growing electricity consumption, grid disturbances, and renewable integration problems, GridOS directly addresses a crucial industry requirement, increasing the likelihood of new customer adoption. The launch should help GE Vernova expand its electrification software business and improve margins.



In February 2026, GE Vernova completed the acquisition of the remaining 50% stake of Prolec GE. Integrating Prolec GE into its Electrification segment simplifies operations and creates synergies (scale efficiencies, better supply-chain control, and cross-selling opportunities), which should help drive margin expansion and backlog growth in the first quarter. For the Electrification segment, GEV expects continued strong EBITDA margin expansion to 16-17% from volume, price and productivity.



In January 2026, GE Vernova started commercial operation of PetroVietnam Power Corporation’s (PV Power) Nhon Trach 3&4 1.6 GW Power Plant in Ong Keo Industrial Park in the Dai Phuoc commune. The plant improves grid reliability and supports renewable integration, aligning GE Vernova with the country’s energy transition goals. This is expected to have enhanced the bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter.



For the Power segment, the company expects more orders for gas power equipment than last year, showing continued demand growth. Revenues are projected to grow at a high single-digit rate, driven by both selling more equipment and providing more services. EBITDA margin is expected to be around 14-15%, because higher sales volume, better pricing, and efficiency improvements should have outweighed rising costs like inflation and increased spending on capacity expansion and R&D. However, revenues and margins are expected to be lower than in the previous quarter, primarily due to normal seasonality.



For the first quarter, the company expects continued year-over-year revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA margin expansion. GEV expects to generate positive free cash flow, supported by efforts to better align the timing of cash inflows and outflows, along with down payments tied to order timing.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Power-Sales in units-Gas Turbines is pegged at 23.5, up from the year-ago quarter’s registered figure of 19. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Power-Gas Turbines is pinned at 3.66 GW, up from the year-ago quarter’s registered figure of 3 GW.

GEV Stock Price Performance

In the past three months, the stock has returned 43.5% compared with the industry’s growth of 13.7%.



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GEV Stock Trading at a Premium

GE Vernova is currently trading at a premium compared to its industry on a forward 12-month P/E basis.



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GEV Stock Returns Higher Than Its Industry

The company’s trailing 12-month return on equity (ROE) of 46.91% is higher than the industry average of 7.16%. ROE, a profitability measure, reflects how effectively a company utilizes its shareholders’ funds to generate income.



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Investment Thesis

With its electrification and gas turbine technologies, GE Vernova is perfectly positioned to capitalize on the enormous demand for reliable electricity and grid infrastructure, driven by the rapid rise of AI and data centers.



Throughout 2025, the United States and other countries imposed global tariffs, resulting in additional costs. Any future tariffs are likely to have a similar impact. The total effect of these tariffs for the full year was nearly $250 million, after accounting for contractual protections and mitigation measures.

End Note

GE Vernova is focusing on improving profitability in its wind division by tightening cost management, refining its project mix, and enhancing operational efficiency — efforts aimed at easing the margin pressures that have weighed on the wind sector. However, it faces risks related to tariffs, resulting in additional costs.



Investors already holding the stock may continue to do so and benefit from earnings growth and improving ROE. However, given its premium valuation, new investors may prefer to wait for a more attractive entry point.



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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.