Should You Buy, Sell or Hold Digital Turbine Stock Before Q1 Earnings?

Digital Turbine APPS is set to release its first-quarter fiscal 2027 results on Aug. 4.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for APPS’ fiscal first-quarter revenues is pegged at $149.8 million, suggesting year-over-year growth of 14.41%. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 14 cents per share. Digital Turbine reported earnings of 5 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming earnings announcement.

Digital Turbine, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Digital Turbine, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Digital Turbine, Inc. Quote

Factors to Note Ahead of APPS’ Q1 Results

Digital Turbine’s first-quarter fiscal 2027 results are expected to have benefited from continued momentum across both its On-Device Solutions (ODS) and App Growth Platform (AGP) businesses. The ODS business is likely to have benefited from expanding international partnerships and continued growth in revenue per device (RPD). Digital Turbine highlighted more than 20% growth in global devices during fiscal 2026, driven by international carriers and OEMs, while RPD increased more than 20% in both domestic and international markets. Recent carrier wins, including Orange, and expanding monetization across the Ignite platform are expected to have supported first-quarter top-line growth.



The AGP segment is expected to have remained a key growth engine, supported by strong advertiser demand, higher pricing and improving fill rates. Brand advertising and DT Exchange (SSP) posted growth exceeding 50% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, while broader SDK expansion, rising non-gaming inventory and increasing impressions enhanced supply. Continued integration of legacy platforms into a unified technology stack is also likely to have improved monetization and operating efficiency in the to-be-reported quarter.



Digital Turbine’s growing use of first-party data, AI and machine learning is expected to have contributed meaningfully to first-quarter performance. The company has been leveraging its DTiQ AI platform and Ignite Graph to improve ad targeting, campaign effectiveness and advertiser return on investment.



The company's expanding flywheel strategy is also likely to have supported results. With nearly three billion devices, more than 80,000 applications using its ad-tech platform and increasing cross-selling between demand and supply platforms, Digital Turbine is creating higher user acquisition and monetization opportunities. Growth in alternative app distribution through partnerships with major game developers and broader use of SingleTap technology may have further strengthened engagement during the fiscal first quarter.



However, continued softness in U.S. device volumes may have remained a headwind for the ODS business, making Digital Turbine increasingly dependent on international markets for growth. APPS also continues to operate in a highly competitive mobile advertising environment where pricing, advertiser budgets and publisher relationships can fluctuate. The company faces stiff competition from the likes of AppLovin APP, Unity Software U and Magnite MGNI.

APPS Stock Outperforms Sector, Trading at a Discount

Digital Turbine shares have surged 63.8% year to date (YTD), outperforming the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s return of 6.9%. The company’s shares have outperformed AppLovin, Unity Software and Magnite, YTD. Shares of Magnite have appreciated 19.5%, while AppLovin and Unity dropped 40% and 24.5%, respectively.

APPS’ Share Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The APPS stock is cheap, as its Value Score of B suggests that the stock is trading at a discount at this moment.



In terms of the forward 12-month price/earnings, Digital Turbine is currently trading at 8.97X, lower than the sector’s 20.01X, AppLovin’s 21.47X, Unity’s 28.31X and Magnite’s 18.12X.

APPS Stock’s Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

APPS Rides on Strong Portfolio Amid Stiff Competition

Digital Turbine’s long-term growth is expected to be driven by continued expansion of its AI-powered advertising platform. The company’s investments in DTiQ, Ignite Graph and proprietary first-party data should improve targeting, monetization and advertiser returns while increasing pricing power across its ecosystem. APPS also expects AI adoption to accelerate app creation, increase time spent within applications and shift advertising budgets toward mobile apps, creating favorable industry tailwinds.



International expansion remains another important growth driver. The company continues to add global carrier and OEM partners while extending the Ignite platform beyond app distribution into notifications, AI agent deployment, e-commerce and additional on-device services. Growing adoption of alternative app stores, expanding brand advertising, the flywheel between supply and demand, and increasing cross-platform monetization opportunities should further support sustainable long-term revenue and EBITDA growth.



However, Digital Turbine faces stiff competition from the likes of AppLovin, Unity and Magnite. AppLovin poses a significant competitive threat to Digital Turbine by leveraging its AI-powered advertising platform to improve advertiser returns and user acquisition efficiency. AppLovin’s AXON AI engine has already established itself as one of the leading machine-learning platforms for mobile advertising, attracting substantial advertiser spending. Unity benefits from rapid adoption of its AI-powered Vector advertising platform, with strategic Grow revenues increasing sharply as improved personalization, runtime data, and higher advertiser returns drove customer spending. Magnite is strengthening its competitive position through continued leadership in programmatic advertising and AI-driven publisher monetization.

Conclusion

Digital Turbine enters its first-quarter fiscal 2027 earnings release with expectations of solid year-over-year revenue and earnings growth, supported by continued momentum across its ODS and AGP businesses, expanding AI capabilities and international partnerships. While the company’s long-term growth strategy remains centered on AI-driven advertising, first-party data and global expansion, persistent weakness in U.S. device volumes and intense competition from AppLovin, Unity and Magnite could weigh on execution. Investors will likely focus on management's commentary regarding monetization trends, international growth and the sustainability of AI-led initiatives when evaluating the company's outlook.



Digital Turbine currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AppLovin Corporation (APP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Magnite, Inc. (MGNI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Unity Software Inc. (U) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.