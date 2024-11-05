Should You Buy, Sell or Hold DENTSPLY SIRONA Before Q3 Earnings?

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. XRAY is scheduled to release third-quarter 2024 results on Nov. 7, before the opening bell.

In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 0.6% in the past four quarters.

Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Q3 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $940.6 million. The consensus mark for earnings is pinned at 48 cents per share.

Factors to Note

DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Orthodontic and Implant Solutions segment witnessed organic revenue growth in the last reported quarter on the back of strong demand for SureSmile, which continues to benefit from market share gains and new product offerings. Per management, the company is likely to expand further in certain international markets, including Japan and Brazil, which is likely to lead to SureSmile's continued momentum. The company’s expectation of SureSmile growing more than 20% in 2024 is likely to have been reflected in the quarterly performance.

XRAY’s Aligners saw growth in sales in the last reported quarter. Improved customer conversion rates and lower customer acquisition costs benefited aligner brand Byte. The trend is likely to have continued in the quarter to be reported. In September, XRAY introduced a new, versatile and innovative intraoral scanner, Primescan 2, further aiding the top-line growth.

In the first half of 2024, XRAY’s Connected Technology Solutions segment’s top-line performance declined significantly and the company expects further decline in the upcoming quarters. However, management expects to witness some improvements in the latter half of the year compared with the first. The CAD/CAM segment is likely to have witnessed growth in the to-be-reported quarter on the back of increasing demand.

DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Wellspect Healthcare business reported strong growth in the last reported quarter. The company expects this segment to have improved further in the quarter to be reported.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. price-eps-surprise | DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. Quote

For the third quarter, XRAY expects organic sales to have declined from the prior-year level, with slightly lower reported sales due to a negative impact of foreign currency movement. However, on a sequential basis, the reported sales are expected to have increased, based on normal seasonality. XRAY anticipates adjusted EPS to have been down slightly year over year, primarily due to a higher tax rate, partially offset by a slight improvement in adjusted EBITDA margin.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict earnings beat for XRAY this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. This is not the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is +0.84%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: DENTSPLY SIRONA currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few medical stocks worth considering, as these have the right combination of elements to come up with an earnings beat this reporting cycle.

Masimo MASI has an Earnings ESP of +0.40% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The company is likely to release third-quarter 2024 results on Nov. 5. Its earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 14.63%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EPS implies an improvement of 33.3% from the year-ago figure.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ACAD has an Earnings ESP of +17.23% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The company is expected to release third-quarter 2024 results on Nov. 6.

ACAD’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 42.37%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EPS implies a surge of 127.5% from the year-ago recorded figure.

Becton, Dickinson and Company BDX has an Earnings ESP of +0.32% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The company is expected to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Nov. 7.

BDX’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and met once, the average surprise being 6.24%. The EPS is expected to improve 10.2% from the year-earlier reported loss.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Masimo Corporation (MASI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.