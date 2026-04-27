Should You Buy, Sell or Hold Bloom Energy Ahead of Q1 Earnings?

Bloom Energy BE is scheduled to release first-quarter 2026 results on April 28, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is currently pegged at 9 cents per share on revenues of $498.1 million.



First-quarter earnings estimates have remained unchanged over the past 60 days. The bottom-line projection indicates a 200% jump from the year-ago number. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues indicates a year-over-year increase of 52.79%.



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BE Stock’s Earnings Surprise History

Bloom Energy’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 103.45%.



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What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Bloom Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you can see below.

Bloom Energy Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Bloom Energy Corporation price-eps-surprise | Bloom Energy Corporation Quote

You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



BE’s Earnings ESP: Bloom Energy has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.



Zacks Rank of BE: The company currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.



Some companies in the same industry with the right combination of the two factors for an earnings beat this season are Sempra Energy SRE, Ormat Technologies ORA and Clearway Energy CWEN. SRE, ORA and CWEN have an Earnings ESP of +2.26%, +4.35% and +54.32%, respectively. All stocks currently carry a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors Likely to Have Shaped BE Stock’s Q1 Earnings

Bloom Energy’s first-quarter results are likely to be supported by its capability to provide clean, on-site power to customers. As lead times for electricity supply from traditional utilities continue to extend, the company’s grid-independent solutions are becoming more appealing, which is likely to have improved earnings for the reported quarter.



Bloom entered 2026 with a record backlog, providing high visibility into future revenues and confirming strong demand, which is likely to have benefited first-quarter earnings.



Bloom Energy’s first-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from the progress it has made in product cost reduction and ongoing strategy from the AI hyperscalers and manufacturing facilities to bring their own reliable power.

BE Stock Returns Better Than Its Industry

The return on invested capital (“ROIC”) measures how well a company generates returns on the money it invests. ROIC is a key indicator of a company's profitability and operational efficiency. A company’s ROIC indicates that it is investing money more efficiently than peers in the industry.



Bloom Energy’s ROIC has outperformed the industry average in the trailing 12 months. ROIC of BE was 4.12% compared with the industry average of 1.79%.



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BE Stock’s Price Performance

BE’s shares have gained 113% in the past six months compared with the Zacks Alternative Energy – Other industry’s rise of 15.1%.



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BE Is Trading at a Premium Valuation

Bloom Energy is currently trading at a premium valuation compared with its industry, with the forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) ratio at 16.17X. The industry is currently trading at 5.31X.



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Investment Thesis

Bloom Energy has been gaining from the growing demand for clean power, driven by its ability to provide quick, on-site, customized energy solutions without relying on traditional transmission and distribution systems.



The company expects its Energy Server systems to see wider adoption among utilities, both for supporting grid operations and delivering dedicated on-site power to specific customers. With declining product costs, Bloom Energy believes its offerings will become more cost-competitive across a broader set of regions, industries and customer segments worldwide.



Bloom Energy’s Energy Server platform caters to evolving customer requirements by improving resilience against extreme weather, addressing challenges posed by aging grid infrastructure and retiring power plants, and enabling smoother integration of renewables amid rapidly increasing electricity demand.

Summing Up

Bloom Energy is expected to maintain solid performance this quarter, backed by consistent demand for its scalable energy solutions. Its ability to rapidly deploy Energy Servers tailored to specific customer needs offers a key competitive advantage. Additionally, the company’s combustion-free power generation produces no emissions, supporting customers in progressing toward their zero-emission goals.



Bloom Energy is well-positioned to benefit from increasing demand for reliable, clean energy, supported by the rapid expansion of AI-powered data centers, cryptocurrency mining operations and the continued reshoring of manufacturing activities across the United States.

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Sempra (SRE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.