Should You Buy, Sell or Hold BigBear.ai Stock After Q4 Results?

Shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. BBAI have faced significant pressure in recent months. Over the past three months, the stock has plunged 38.4%, underperforming the Zacks Computers – IT Services industry, which declined 15.7%. The stock also lagged the broader Computer and Technology sector, which slipped 4.8%, and the S&P 500 was down 0.5%.



As of March 5, BBAI shares trade around $4.04, well below the 52-week high of $9.37 but above the 52-week low of $2.36. Interestingly, the market reaction to the company’s latest earnings release has been somewhat positive. Since reporting fourth-quarter results on March 2, the stock has risen roughly 5.5%.



The reaction suggests that investors may be looking beyond the weak quarterly revenue and focusing instead on the company’s improved balance sheet, strategic acquisitions and growth outlook.

BBAI's Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BBAI’s Weak Q4 Revenue Highlights Contract Volatility

BigBear.ai reported a quarterly loss of $0.04 per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a $0.05 loss. However, quarterly revenues of $27.3 million fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 15.83%.



BigBear.ai’s fourth-quarter results reflected meaningful revenue pressure. The company reported revenues of $27.3 million, representing a sharp 38% decline from $43.8 million in the year-ago quarter. The decline was primarily due to reduced volumes on certain U.S. Army programs.



Profitability also weakened during the quarter. Gross margin fell to 20.3% from 37.4% in the prior-year period, largely because the previous year included several high-margin contracts that did not repeat in 2025.



Adjusted EBITDA came in at a loss of $10.3 million compared with positive adjusted EBITDA of $2 million in the same quarter last year. Higher investments in research and development and selling activities contributed to the decline.



Despite the weak operating performance, the company reported a significantly smaller net loss of $5.8 million compared with a loss of $138 million in the prior-year quarter. This improvement was largely driven by non-cash accounting adjustments and tax benefits.



While the quarter highlights ongoing revenue volatility tied to government contracts, management believes the business is entering a stronger growth phase.

BBAI’s Stronger Balance Sheet Improves Financial Flexibility

One of the most important developments for BigBear.ai is its significantly improved financial position.



The company ended 2025 with approximately $462 million in cash and investments, representing the strongest balance sheet in its history.



At the same time, BigBear.ai reduced its debt by more than 90% and settled the remaining portion of its 2029 convertible notes in early 2026.



These actions materially strengthen the company’s financial foundation. With lower debt and greater liquidity, BigBear.ai now has more flexibility to invest in technology development, pursue acquisitions and support growth initiatives.



Management emphasized that strengthening the balance sheet was a key objective during 2025, and achieving that goal positions the company to pursue expansion opportunities more aggressively going forward.

Strategic Acquisitions Expand AI Capabilities for BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai has also expanded its technology capabilities through acquisitions that align with its long-term strategy.



In December 2025, the company completed the acquisition of Ask Sage, a generative AI platform designed to securely deploy AI models in highly regulated environments such as defense and government agencies. The platform allows organizations to integrate data once and run multiple AI models across the system without being locked into a single vendor.



Soon after that transaction, BigBear.ai acquired CargoSeer, a technology platform focused on AI-powered cargo inspection. CargoSeer uses computer vision, machine learning and trade data to help governments identify high-risk shipments and improve border and customs security.



Both acquisitions reinforce the company’s focus on two core markets: national security and travel and trade. Management expects the technologies to expand BigBear.ai’s platform capabilities and create cross-selling opportunities across government and commercial customers.

BBAI’s Tailwinds From AI Defense Spending

Several macro trends could support BigBear.ai’s growth outlook over the coming years.



One important driver is the growing emphasis on artificial intelligence within the U.S. defense and national security ecosystem. Government initiatives aimed at accelerating AI deployment across military and intelligence systems could create new opportunities for companies with specialized capabilities.



BigBear.ai focuses on deploying AI solutions in secure and mission-critical environments. Its model-agnostic approach allows customers to adopt the latest AI technologies without being locked into a particular platform.



In addition, rising geopolitical tensions and increasing government spending on security and defense technology may further support demand for AI-driven analytics and decision-intelligence platforms.



Management also believes that the Ask Sage platform can help accelerate the adoption of generative and agent-based AI solutions across defense and intelligence agencies.

BigBear.ai’s Ongoing Risks & Profitability Concerns

Despite these potential growth drivers, several risks remain. Revenue concentration in government contracts creates volatility. Contract timing, funding cycles and program changes can cause large fluctuations in quarterly results, as seen in the recent earnings report.



Profitability also remains a challenge. BigBear.ai continues to invest heavily in technology development and integration of acquired businesses, which could keep margins under pressure in the near term.



Recent estimate revisions reflect some caution among analysts. Over the past week, expectations for the company’s 2026 loss per share widened to 30 cents from 25 cents. However, the estimate still represents an improvement compared with the loss of 82 cents per share reported in 2025.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Until the company demonstrates more consistent revenue growth and improved operating margins, investors may remain cautious about the stock.

Valuation & Growth Outlook for BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai currently trades at roughly 10.2X forward 12-month price-to-sales, which is below the industry average of 13.56 times. This valuation discount could suggest upside potential if the company successfully executes its growth strategy.



However, the multiple remains higher than the company’s three-year median valuation of 2.41 times sales, indicating that some recovery expectations are already reflected in the stock.

BBAI's Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Looking ahead, management expects full-year 2026 revenues between $135 million and $165 million. At the midpoint, this implies approximately 17% growth compared with 2025 revenues of $128 million.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate also calls for revenue growth of roughly 12.5% in 2026, suggesting that analysts expect moderate expansion.

BBAI’s Key Competitors in the AI Defense Market

BigBear.ai operates in a competitive market alongside companies such as Palantir Technologies PLTR, C3.ai AI and Booz Allen Hamilton BAH.



Palantir Technologies is one of the most prominent providers of AI-driven analytics platforms for government and defense organizations. The company continues to expand its AI platform capabilities and maintains strong relationships with U.S. defense and intelligence agencies. Palantir remains a major competitor in mission-critical analytics.



C3.ai focuses on enterprise AI software and has expanded its presence across government and commercial sectors. The company offers a broad AI application platform and competes with BigBear.ai in several analytics and defense-related use cases.



Booz Allen Hamilton is another key player in government analytics and consulting services. The company integrates artificial intelligence and advanced analytics into national security and intelligence programs. Its strong government presence makes it an important competitor in defense technology services.



Although BigBear.ai is smaller than Palantir, C3.ai and Booz Allen Hamilton, its focus on specialized mission-ready AI solutions allows it to compete in niche areas of the defense technology market.

Should You Buy, Sell or Hold BBAI Stock?

BigBear.ai’s latest results present a mixed picture for investors. The company reported a sharp revenue decline and continues to operate at a loss, reflecting the volatility of government contract cycles and ongoing investment in growth initiatives.



At the same time, BigBear.ai has significantly strengthened its balance sheet, reduced debt and expanded its AI capabilities through strategic acquisitions. Growing demand for artificial intelligence solutions in defense and national security could also support long-term growth.



Given these offsetting factors, BigBear.ai currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



For now, investors may prefer to stay on the sidelines and wait for clearer evidence of sustained revenue growth and improved profitability before taking a stronger position in BBAI stock.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

