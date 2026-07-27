Should You Buy, Sell or Hold AXTI Stock Ahead of Q2 Earnings?

AXT, Inc. AXTI is set to report its second-quarter 2026 results on July 30, after market close.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues is currently pegged at $34.14 million, indicating a solid 89.96% year-over-year increase.



The company expects non-GAAP earnings between 6 cents and 8 cents per share. The consensus mark for earnings is currently pegged at 7 cents per share, reflecting a 12.5% downward revision over the past 30- and 60-day periods. However, the estimate represents a sharp improvement from the loss of 15 cents per share reported in the year-ago period.



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The materials science and semiconductor manufacturing company has a mixed earnings surprise history. Its earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and beat the other two, resulting in an average surprise of 26.84%.

AXT Inc Price and EPS Surprise

AXT Inc price-eps-surprise | AXT Inc Quote

Q2 Earnings Whispers for AXTI Stock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for AXT this time. Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, this is not the case here, as you can see below.



AXT currently has an Earnings ESP of -4.55% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors to Note Ahead of AXTI’s Q2 Results

AXT accelerated its manufacturing expansion following the $632.5 million capital raise to support Tongmei's indium phosphide capacity, 6-inch InP development and working capital. Management stated that capacity expansion was running ahead of schedule, supported by vertically integrated raw material sourcing, internally designed crystal-growth furnaces and manufacturing infrastructure. Progress on 6-inch InP wafers and broader engagement with Tier 1 optical customers further enhanced its competitive position in AI networking and next-generation optical modules. It is expected to have boosted production capacity, customer confidence and operational efficiency during the quarter under review.



Strong AI-driven demand for indium phosphide positioned AXT for a solid second quarter. The company reported a record InP backlog of more than $100 million, improving order visibility and expectations for sequential revenue growth and also anticipated the second quarter of 2026 to become the largest InP revenue quarter in company history, supported by expanding hyperscaler deployments in the United States and accelerating AI infrastructure investments across China. These favorable trends are likely to have supported a strong second-quarter performance.



Beyond demand growth, AXT appeared well positioned for improved financial performance as the company stated that about $34 million of second-quarter 2026 revenues was supported by substrate products and raw materials that either already had shipping authorization or did not require export permits, leaving room for further upside from additional permit approvals. AXTI also guided for GAAP and non-GAAP profitability in the second quarter while discussing ongoing negotiations for long-term supply agreements with major customers. These developments were later reinforced by a multi-year Coherent agreement covering 6-inch InP wafers and capacity commitments and are likely to have improved the company's revenue visibility and operational performance while strengthening confidence in its long-term, sustainable growth.



However, persistent export permit uncertainty and escalating U.S.-China trade tensions remain the biggest near-term overhang despite strong demand. AXT pointed out that the timing of Chinese export permit approvals remained unpredictable and outside the company's control, making revenue recognition dependent on regulatory decisions rather than customer demand. At the same time, evolving tariffs, export controls and China's revised Foreign Trade Law continued to create uncertainty around cross-border shipments, increase compliance complexity and complicate business planning. These geopolitical and regulatory headwinds were expected to have constrained second-quarter revenue realization, pressured profitability and weighed on results in the to-be-reported quarter.

AXTI’s Stock Price Performance & Valuation

AXTI shares have surged 180.6% in the past six-month period, significantly outperforming the Zacks Electronics – Semiconductors industry’s rise of 22.6%. The stock has also outpaced peers such as Marvell Technology MRVL, Amkor Technology AMKR and Lam Research LRCX. During the same period, Marvell Technology shares have jumped 132.2%, while Amkor Technology and Lam Research have risen 27.4% and 27.3%, respectively.

AXTI 6-Month Stock Performance



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Although AXTI has delivered exceptional share price gains, its valuation has become increasingly stretched. The stock carries a Value Score of F and trades at 26.26X trailing 12-month sales, compared with the industry average of 14.47X. AXTI's multiple also exceeds those of Marvell Technology (19.9X), Lam Research (17.7X) and Amkor Technology (2.29X), reflecting a rich valuation relative to comparable semiconductor companies.

AXTI P/S TTM



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Investment Considerations of AXTI Stock

The company is benefiting from strong AI-driven demand for indium phosphide (InP) substrates, a key material used in AI data centers, silicon photonics and high-speed optical networking. Improving profitability, a strong cash position, a record backlog, expanding manufacturing capacity and a vertically integrated supply chain strengthen AXT's competitive position. A long-term supply agreement with Coherent enhances revenue visibility, while growing opportunities in co-packaged optics (CPO) support its long-term growth prospects.



However, the investment outlook remains tempered by uncertainty surrounding export approvals, geopolitical risks related to its China operations, and the execution and capital investment challenges associated with rapid capacity expansion. Sustained margin improvement and successful capacity expansion will be key to unlocking AXTI's long-term growth potential.

Conclusion

AXT enters its second-quarter 2026 earnings report with solid momentum, supported by strong AI-driven demand, a record indium phosphide backlog, expanding production capacity and improving profitability. However, near-term risks remain. Revenues continue to depend on unpredictable export permit approvals, while geopolitical tensions, high capital spending and rapid capacity expansion could lead to earnings volatility. Although the company's long-term growth outlook remains attractive, its premium valuation and regulatory uncertainties warrant caution. Based on these factors, AXTI appears to be a hold for long-term investors.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.