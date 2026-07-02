Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold Astera Labs Stock at 40.16X PS?

Astera Labs ALAB stock is trading at a premium, as suggested by the Value Score of F.



In terms of the forward 12-month Price/Sales, ALAB is trading at 40.16X, higher than the Computer & Technology sector’s 6.62X.

ALAB Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Astera Labs shares have surged 158.4% in the year-to-date period, outperforming the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s increase of 18.2%. The Zacks Internet - Software industry declined 12.8% over the same time frame.



The company’s shares have also outperformed its peers, which include Credo Technology CRDO. Credo Technology’s shares have surged 80.1% in the year-to-date period.



The outperformance can be attributed to ALAB’s expanding portfolio to address the growing demands of AI infrastructure and connectivity solutions. Its product portfolio, including Scorpio, Aries and Taurus, has been a key catalyst.

ALAB Stock Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ALAB Rides on Strong Aries and Taurus Demand

Astera Labs is benefiting from robust demand for its Aries and Taurus product lines, which are central to the company’s strong performance in the AI infrastructure market.



The Aries product line, focused on PCIe 6 signal conditioning, has seen strong early adoption, particularly as AI infrastructure spending accelerates. Aries solutions are now integral to both AI fabric and signal conditioning, with PCIe Gen 6 revenues contributing more than one-third of ALAB’s total revenues in the first quarter of 2026. The company has shipped millions of PCIe Gen 6 ports to date, demonstrating the maturity and robustness of its portfolio. Aries is set to expand into PCIe 7, positioning ALAB’s leadership in intelligent connectivity solutions for AI infrastructure.



Taurus, meanwhile, has delivered solid results through the broad adoption of its Active Electrical Cable technology, which extends connectivity reach in both AI and general compute environments. The Taurus portfolio is also poised for further expansion into 1.6T Ethernet, aligning with industry trends toward higher-speed networking.

Astera Labs Rides on Strong Scorpio Portfolio

Astera Labs is benefiting from the robust momentum of its Scorpio portfolio, which has become a central pillar of Astera Labs’ growth strategy. The Scorpio X-Series and P-Series switches, supporting up to 320 lanes, have positioned the company at the forefront of AI infrastructure build-outs.



In the first quarter of 2026, ALAB expanded its market-leading Scorpio P-Series PCIe-6 Fabric Switch family to span 32 to 320 lane configurations, enabling flexible deployment across hyperscale and AI infrastructure environments.



The company also enhanced infrastructure fleet management with customer-optimized firmware and COSMOS embedded software, while expecting multi-customer shipments in the second half of 2026 and broader volume ramp-up in 2027. These ramps, alongside new engagements for custom and optical solutions, can lift Astera Labs dollar content as customers standardize on validated fabrics and switching.

ALAB Offers Strong Q2 Guidance

Aster Labs is benefiting from strong demand for its Aries, Taurus and Scorpio product families, all of which are expected to drive growth in the second quarter of 2025.



For the second quarter of 2026, ALAB expects revenues between $355 million and $365 million, implying 15% to 18% sequential growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues is pegged at $360.21 million, representing year-over-year growth of 87.68%.



Earnings are expected to be between 68 cents and 70 cents per share for the second quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at 69 cents per share, which has been unchanged over the past 30 days. The figure implies a year-over-year increase of 56.82%.

Astera Labs, Inc. Price and Consensus

Astera Labs, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Astera Labs, Inc. Quote

ALAB Faces Stiff Competition

Despite an expanding portfolio and strong partner base, ALAB is facing stiff competition from other industry players like Marvell Technology MRVL, Credo Technology, and Cisco Systems CSCO. These companies are all expanding their footprints in the AI infrastructure space.



Marvell Technology’s expanding portfolio has been noteworthy. In June 2026, Marvell Technology introduced the Teralynx T100, the industry’s first 102.4 Tbps AI-optimized switch silicon, delivering up to 25% lower power consumption and ultra-low latency to improve efficiency and scalability in large AI data center networks.



Cisco Systems has been integrating AI into its product portfolios across networking, security, collaboration and observability. Strong demand for Cisco Systems’ products in developing AI infrastructure has been a game-changer for the company. In the third quarter of fiscal 2026, AI infrastructure orders taken from hyperscalers totaled $1.9 billion in the reported quarter compared with $600 million in the year-ago quarter. Cisco Systems raised its fiscal 2026 hyperscaler AI infrastructure order outlook from $5 billion to $9 billion, and increased expected AI infrastructure revenues from $3 billion to $4 billion.



Credo Technology’s expanding portfolio has been noteworthy. In May 2026, Credo Technology completed its acquisition of DustPhotonics, adding industry-leading silicon photonics technology to strengthen its optical interconnect portfolio across 800G, 1.6T and 3.2T solutions. The acquisition enhances Credo Technology’s vertically integrated AI connectivity stack and is expected to be a significant growth driver in fiscal 2027, supported by increasing hyperscale AI adoption.

Conclusion

Astera Labs’ strong fundamentals, expanding partnerships and rising AI demand reinforce its leadership in connectivity solutions. However, elevated R&D spending, acquisition-related investments and aggressive expansion efforts are pressuring profitability in the near term. Stiff competition and stretched valuation also remain concerns.



Astera Labs currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that it may be wise to wait for a more favorable entry point to accumulate the stock. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Astera Labs, Inc. (ALAB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (CRDO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.