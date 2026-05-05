Should you Buy, Sell or Hold Amkor Technology Stock Post Q1 earnings?

Amkor Technology AMKR shares have declined 6.2% following the release of its first-quarter 2026 results on April 27, 2026, despite the company posting a record revenue beat. The selloff appears to reflect investor caution around near-term material supply constraints in advanced silicon and memory, a less pronounced second-half seasonal uplift in communications following an unseasonably strong first half and the weight of a $2.5–$3 billion capital expenditure cycle that continues to pressure free cash flow visibility.



However, on a year-to-date basis, AMKR shares have surged 79.8%, outpacing the Zacks Electronics-Semiconductors industry’s 34% advance and the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s 10.9% gain over the same period. Among peers, ASE Technology Holding ASX has returned 100.5% year to date, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing TSM has gained 32.2%, and Intel Corporation INTC has surged 158.8%. AMKR's surge reflects growing investor confidence in its advanced packaging capabilities and improving earnings quality. Let’s delve deeper to determine what to do with the stock at current levels.

AMKR Stock Performance



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AMKR Benefits From Strong Q1 Results and Earnings Quality

AMKR's first-quarter 2026 results mark a meaningful inflection, with growth broad-based across all four end markets, signaling that its diversified packaging platform is firing on multiple cylinders. The communications segment rose 42% year over year on sustained strength across both iOS and Android ecosystems, while computing climbed 19%, driven by surging demand for AI accelerators and data center processors. Automotive and industrial revenues rose 28% year over year, with ADAS and infotainment applications emerging as the primary growth engine within the segment. Consumer revenues grew 4% year over year on broad-based improvement across customers.



Beyond top-line strength, AMKR demonstrated meaningful progress on profitability. Gross margin of 14.2% exceeded the high end of guidance, driven by a mix shift toward higher-value advanced packaging programs and focused cost management. Operating income margin improved 360 basis points year over year to 6%, while EBITDA reached $285 million at a margin of 16.9%, reflecting the operating leverage in AMKR's model as factory utilization rose from the low-50s to the low-70s year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 revenues stands at $1.8 billion, up 19.31% year over year, with the consensus mark for EPS of 47 cents implying 113.64% growth. Estimates have moved upward by 67.8% over the past 30 days, reflecting growing conviction in AMKR's near-term trajectory.

Amkor Technology, Inc. Price and Consensus

Amkor Technology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Amkor Technology, Inc. Quote

AMKR's Advanced Packaging Pipeline Builds Momentum

AMKR is positioning itself at the heart of the advanced packaging supply chain, powering next-generation AI and high-performance computing chips, an area where peers ASE Technology Holding and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing have also been aggressively investing. AMKR is currently engaged with over five customers on its high-density fan-out (HDFO) platform at varying qualification stages, including an ongoing collaboration with Intel Corporation on EMIB packaging technology. A new data center CPU device using AMKR's HDFO platform is expected to begin ramping this quarter, with meaningful revenue contribution anticipated in the third quarter of 2026 and continuing into 2027 and beyond. This broadening customer base reduces concentration risk and strengthens AMKR's long-term competitive positioning in high-value packaging.

AMKR's Expanding Footprint Eyes Future Growth

AMKR is in the midst of an ambitious capacity expansion cycle, with 2026 capital expenditure guidance of $2.5 to $3 billion directed toward building infrastructure to support next-generation advanced packaging demand. The centerpiece is Phase 1 of its Arizona campus, on track for completion in 2027, with production beginning in 2028 and scaling toward approximately $1 billion in annual revenue run rate thereafter. A new advanced packaging facility in Korea is also expected by year-end, providing incremental capacity ahead of 2027 demand. However, Arizona-related pre-production costs are expected to dilute operating income margin by approximately 1 to 2% beginning in 2027, a meaningful near-term headwind. AMKR ended the first quarter of 2026 with $1.8 billion in cash, total liquidity of $2.9 billion and a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 1.1x, providing adequate financial flexibility to navigate this investment cycle.

AMKR Trades at a Discount to Industry and Sector

On a price-to-sales basis, AMKR trades at 2.26x, a significant discount to the Zacks industry average of 9.05x and sector average of 6.62x. This discount reflects the market's continued caution around the pace of AMKR's advanced packaging ramp and the near-term cost headwinds associated with its Arizona expansion.

AMKR Stock’s Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion

AMKR's momentum is underpinned by a strong first quarter, a constructive second-quarter outlook and an advanced packaging pipeline broadening in both customer base and technology scope. With peers ASE Technology Holding and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing validating the structural opportunity, and leading chip companies such as Intel Corporation increasingly outsourcing advanced packaging work to third-party specialists, AMKR's long-term demand outlook remains compelling. However, near-term material supply constraints, a dilutive Arizona cost ramp beginning in 2027 and elevated capital expenditure remain meaningful headwinds that the market continues to price in, keeping the stock at a notable discount to both its industry and sector peers.



AMKR currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that investors should wait for a more favorable entry point to accumulate the stock. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.