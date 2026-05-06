Should You Buy, Sell or Hold AMAT Stock at a P/S Valuation of 9.39X?

Applied Materials AMAT stock trades at a premium of 9.39X price-to-sales (P/S) multiple compared to the Electronics - Semiconductors industry’s P/S multiple of 8.95X. AMAT’s premium valuation is further justified by the Zacks Value Score of D.

AMAT Forward 12-Month (P/S) Valuation Chart



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The premium valuation is due to the rapid rise of AMAT’s stock price, which has climbed 59.8% year to date, outperforming the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the broader industry’s return of 10.6% and 32.6%, respectively.

AMAT YTD Performance Chart



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Given the recent rise in stock price and the overvaluation, investors are wondering if this would be the right time to buy, sell or hold the stock. Let’s discuss the fundamentals and financials of the stock to uncover the next best move!

AMAT Gains From Rising Demand for Logic, DRAM and Packaging

Applied Materials expects its leading-edge foundry, logic, DRAM and high-bandwidth memory (HBM) to be the fastest-growing wafer fabrication equipment (WFE) businesses in 2026. In Logic, AMAT’s revenues are driven by the shift from FinFET to Gate-All-Around transistors and backside power delivery.

AMAT’s DRAM offerings are gaining traction as customers are aggressively investing in 6F² nodes supported by rising demand for high bandwidth memory DRAM, driven by AI workloads. On its first-quarter 2026earnings call AMAT highlighted its record growth in both Logic and DRAM segments, driven by major semiconductor transitions.

Applied Materials expects future generations of HBM to adopt hybrid bonding, and in the hybrid bonding space, AMAT is one of the leading innovators. AMAT’s advanced packaging, particularly 3D chiplet stacking, is another structural tailwind as AI chips become more heterogeneous. As chips are becoming more complex, wafer fabrication now involves multiple fabrication steps.

AMAT has the broadest and most diversified offerings as it provides solutions across multiple fabrication steps, like deposition, materials engineering, etch, metrology and packaging. While its competitors serve only one or two verticals. This has enabled Applied Materials to carve out a place for itself in the WFE market.

AMAT Beats Competition With a Comprehensive Portfolio

Applied Materials competes with KLA Corporation KLAC, Lam Research LRCX and Camtek CAMT in the WFE and testing market. Applied Materials and KLA Corporation offer similar solutions, such as Wafer Inspection, Yield Enhancement and Process Control inspection systems, while Camtek stands at the forefront of semiconductor inspection and metrology solutions.

Camtek is focused on high-performance computing modules, advanced packaging and silicon carbide technologies. Lam Research develops Atomic Layer Deposition tools like AT200M, AT410 and AT650P that are similar to the devices made by Applied Materials. While Camtek, Lam Research and KLA Corporation overlap with Applied Materials, AMAT’s broad product portfolio enables it to seamlessly integrate its equipment across multiple processes.

Applied Materials’ integration of equipment across multiple processes reduces reliance on any single technology cycle and enables it to price its product stack better to protect margins. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMAT’s fiscal 2026 earnings implies growth of 18.3%. The estimates have been revised downward in the past seven days.



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Conclusion: Buy AMAT Stock Now

The three most critical growth pillars for AMAT are DRAM, logic and advanced packaging, all driven by AI. DRAM has grown to contribute 34% to AMAT’s Semiconductor Systems revenues, rising from the massive equipment intensity, which has made its DRAM business the fastest growing business in 2025. The breadth of its portfolio helps it offer a complete package to its customers, making it a one-stop shop. Given these conditions, we suggest that investors should buy this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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KLA Corporation (KLAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.