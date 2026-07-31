Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold ALAB Stock Before Q2 Earnings Release?

Astera Labs ALAB is set to report its second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 4.



For the second quarter of 2026, ALAB expects revenues between $355 million and $365 million, implying 15% to 18% sequential growth. Non-GAAP earnings are projected to be between 68 cents and 70 cents per share.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 revenues is currently pegged at $360.24 million, indicating an increase of 87.70% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus mark for earnings is currently pegged at 69 cents per share, which has been unchanged over the past 30 days. This implies 56.82% year-over-year growth.

Astera Labs, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Astera Labs, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Astera Labs, Inc. Quote

ALAB’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average earnings surprise of 21.42%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to this announcement.

Factors to Note for ALAB’s Q2 Earnings

Astera Labs’ second-quarter 2026 revenues are likely to have benefited from strong momentum across its three key product families, Aries, Taurus, and Scorpio. Continued adoption of PCIe 6 across AI platforms, rising Taurus volumes for AI scale-out connectivity and a sustained early-stage ramp-up of Scorpio X-Series products for large-scale XPU clustering are likely to have been key catalysts.



A major contributor to second quarter growth is the ramp-up of the Scorpio product family, especially the Scorpio X-Series and P-Series AI fabric switches. The company began shipping initial production volumes of the Scorpio X-Series in the first quarter of 2026 and expects shipments to increase in the second quarter of 2026, including the new 320-lane Scorpio X model. These products are designed for large-scale XPU clustering applications and offer advanced features such as in-network compute and hypercast, which reduce networking overhead and improve performance for both training and inferencing workloads.



ALAB’s signal conditioning portfolio, including Aries and Taurus products, is also expected to have driven the to-be-reported quarter’s performance. Aries revenue growth is fueled by strong adoption of PCIe 6 solutions across AI platforms, supporting both scale-up and scale-out connectivity. Taurus is anticipated to see increased volumes for AI scale-out connectivity, benefiting from broad adoption of Active Electrical Cables in both AI and general-purpose compute platforms. Together, these portfolios contributed more than one-third of total company revenues in the first quarter of 2026 and are projected to maintain momentum in the second quarter of 2026.



However, ALAB’s second-quarter 2026 gross margin is expected to decline compared with the first quarter of 2026, with management guiding for approximately 73% non-GAAP gross margin compared with 76.4% in the first quarter of 2026. This decrease is primarily attributed to a 200 basis point non-cash impact from a recently executed warrant agreement with a customer. Ongoing supply chain challenges and increased operating expenses from strategic investments and acquisitions also remain a headwind.

ALAB Shares Outperform Sector, Industry

Astera Labs shares have risen 80.2% in the year-to-date period, outperforming the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s return of 6.9% and the Zacks Internet Software industry’s decline of 10.2%.

ALAB Stock Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Astera Labs stock is not so cheap, as the Value Score of F suggests a stretched valuation at this moment.



In terms of the forward 12-month Price/Sales, ALAB is trading at 27.38X, higher than the Zacks Internet Software industry’s 3.79X.

ALAB Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ALAB Faces Stiff Competition

Despite an expanding portfolio and strong partner base, ALAB is facing stiff competition from other industry players like Marvell Technology MRVL, Credo Technology CRDO and Cisco Systems CSCO. These companies are all expanding their footprints in the AI infrastructure space.



Marvell Technology’s expanding portfolio has been noteworthy. In June 2026, Marvell Technology introduced the Teralynx T100, the industry’s first 102.4 Tbps AI-optimized switch silicon, delivering up to 25% lower power consumption and ultra-low latency to improve efficiency and scalability in large AI data center networks.



Cisco Systems has been integrating AI into its product portfolios across networking, security, collaboration and observability. In the third quarter of fiscal 2026, AI infrastructure orders taken from hyperscalers totaled $1.9 billion in the reported quarter compared with $600 million in the year-ago quarter. Cisco Systems raised its fiscal 2026 hyperscaler AI infrastructure order outlook from $5 billion to $9 billion, and increased expected AI infrastructure revenues from $3 billion to $4 billion.



Credo Technology’s expanding portfolio has been noteworthy. In May 2026, Credo Technology completed its acquisition of DustPhotonics, adding industry-leading silicon photonics technology to strengthen its optical interconnect portfolio across 800G, 1.6T and 3.2T solutions. The acquisition enhances Credo Technology’s vertically integrated AI connectivity stack and is expected to be a significant growth driver in fiscal 2027, supported by increasing hyperscale AI adoption.

Conclusion

Astera Labs’ strong fundamentals and rising AI demand reinforce its leadership in connectivity solutions. However, elevated R&D spending, acquisition-related investments and aggressive expansion efforts are pressuring profitability in the near term. Stiff competition and stretched valuation also remain concerns.



Astera Labs currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that it may be wise to wait for a more favorable entry point to accumulate the stock. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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