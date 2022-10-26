Should You Buy Schlumberger (SLB) After Golden Cross?

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, SLB's 50-day simple moving average broke out above its 200-day moving average; this is known as a "golden cross."

A golden cross is a technical chart pattern that can signify a potential bullish breakout. It's formed from a crossover involving a security's short-term moving average breaking above a longer-term moving average, with the most common moving averages being the 50-day and the 200-day, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

A successful golden cross event has three stages. It first begins when a stock's price on the decline bottoms out. Then, its shorter moving average crosses above its longer moving average, triggering a positive trend reversal. The third and final phase occurs when the stock maintains its upward momentum.

A golden cross contrasts with a death cross, another widely-followed chart pattern that suggests bearish momentum could be on the horizon.

SLB has rallied 54.4% over the past four weeks, and the company is a #2 (Buy) on the Zacks Rank at the moment. This combination indicates SLB could be poised for a breakout.

Once investors consider SLB's positive earnings outlook for the current quarter, the bullish case only solidifies. No earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months compared to 6 revisions higher, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased as well.

Given this move in earnings estimates and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on SLB for more gains in the near future.



