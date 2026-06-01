Should You Buy Rocket Lab Stock Ahead of the SpaceX IPO?

Key Points

SpaceX's highly anticipated IPO is set for June, putting the spotlight on the growing space economy.

Rocket Lab is the second-most-used launch company in the U.S. and has established a growing space systems business alongside it.

The company is carving out a spot as a government contractor and has a $2.2 billion backlog.

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The much-anticipated SpaceX initial public offering is scheduled for June, and it's gearing up to break records as the largest IPO ever. This event is drawing unprecedented attention from investors as interest turns toward the budding space economy.

As the largest rocket launch provider in the U.S., SpaceX is setting the stage, but it's not alone. Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB) has positioned itself as a formidable competitor in the launch services business and is the second-most-used launch company in the U.S. today.

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Rocket Lab has built an end-to-end space business, spanning launch services, space components, and system management. As its backlog continues to grow, is now the perfect time to buy Rocket Lab?

Rocket Lab has built a robust, end-to-end space business

The global space economy is coming into focus, especially as more companies enter the space sector. Led by SpaceX, the private sector has drastically reduced the cost of launch services and made space exploration far cheaper than in years past. Couple this with government support for space for both scientific and national security reasons, and it's clear why the consultancy PwC projects the space economy could grow to $2 trillion by 2040.

Such growth would be a boon for Rocket Lab, which has built an end-to-end space company to meet the growing needs across the space economy value chain. The company's small-lift rocket, Electron, is its flagship launch vehicle that put Rocket Lab on the map. Rocket Lab also plans on rolling out its Neutron rocket later this year. The medium-lift rocket will allow Rocket Lab to carry larger payloads into space and compete for larger, higher-margin contracts.

Rocket Lab is leveraging its launch expertise and has parlayed that into defense contracts with the U.S. government. The company has developed a specialized, suborbital variant of its flagship rocket, called HASTE (Hypersonic Accelerator Suborbital Test Electron), and in March, the U.S. awarded it a $190 million contract for 20 HASTE hypersonic test flights over the next four years.

The company has also grown its space systems business, in which it provides specialized aerospace components to customers. Some of its offerings include solar power systems to power spacecraft, robotics, rovers, star trackers, radios, and other flight software for space communications. Demand for its products has been robust, and its backlog grew to $2.2 billion between its launch services and space systems businesses.

With the SpaceX IPO on the horizon, the spotlight on the space economy is brighter than ever. Rocket Lab has established an end-to-end space business and is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing space economy, offering investors an opportunity to invest now, ahead of the much-anticipated SpaceX IPO.

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Courtney Carlsen has positions in Rocket Lab. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Rocket Lab. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.