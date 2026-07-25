Should You Buy Roblox Stock Before July 30?

Key Points

Roblox’s daily active users and engagement hours peaked last year.

Another sequential drop could drive its stock even lower.

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Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), which encourages people to build and explore their own digital worlds on its gaming platform, will report its second-quarter earnings on July 30. Analysts expect its revenue to rise 11% year over year as it narrows its net loss.

However, Roblox's stock has still declined 60% over the past 12 months. Let's see why it dropped, and if it's worth accumulating before it posts its latest earnings report.

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Why did Roblox's stock sink?

Roblox lets its users create games with a simple block-based system that doesn't require any coding knowledge. Its developers can monetize their games with features to earn an in-game currency called Robux. Its players can directly purchase Robux on the platform.

Roblox generates most of its revenue by selling Robux to its players, but it's also building an advertising business with integrated videos and in-game metaverse ads. Roblox's simplicity made it popular among tween users, who drove most of its growth during the COVID-19 pandemic. But as the pandemic passed, it focused on gaining more older and overseas users.

But after peaking at 152 million daily active users (DAUs) in the third quarter of 2025, Roblox's user base shrank to 144 million DAUs in the fourth quarter and 132 million DAUs in the first quarter of 2026. Its total hours engaged also dropped from 40 billion in the third quarter of 2025 to 35 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 and 31 million in the first quarter of 2026.

That ongoing decline -- which it attributed to a seasonal post-summer drop, waning interest in viral games like Brainrot, international outages and bans, and safety-related reforms -- spooked its investors. The high costs of expanding its infrastructure, upgrading its safety features to protect minors, and converting its users' Robux back to cash will also keep it unprofitable for the foreseeable future. In other words, it hasn't yet proven its business model is sustainable.

Should you buy Roblox's stock before July 30?

Roblox's stock isn't cheap at eight times this year's sales, and its insiders have been net sellers over the past three months. Therefore, I suspect that Roblox will disappoint the market again with sequential declines in its DAUs and engagement hours in the second quarter. While its stock might look like a tempting contrarian play after its year-long decline, I wouldn't touch it unless those key metrics move in the right direction as it stabilizes its steep losses.

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Leo Sun has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Roblox. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.